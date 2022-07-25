ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starting XI: Will newcomer Max Thompson come into the reckoning tonight?

By MartinWanless
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday’s game had some positives and negatives. We played well in spells, poorly in others, created chances, didn’t take them, and ultimately shot ourselves in the foot. If this game was more than 48 hours after Accrington, I think we’d maybe see a few more players who’d played on Saturday given...

SB Nation

Town End 2022/23 Preview: West Brom, QPR, Coventry City

You can find The Baggies Podcast on Twitter @TheBaggiesPod. Last season was really disappointing, a failure to be honest. For a side just relegated from the Premier League, the minimum expectation would be to make the playoffs. We went for a left-field choice in Valerien Ismael and his inflexibility left a considerable gap between the fans and the club. Steve Bruce came in to try and repair the damage but it was too deep, despite play-off hopes being viable until the end of April.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sunderland have some issues to solve if our return to the Championship is to be successful!

There is less than one week to go before Sunderland AFC begin to play Championship football for the first time since 2018. As ever, this is the time of year for many fans to make their predictions for the season, with the gloomsters typically biting their fingernails and expecting a swift return to League One, and the happy clappers’ expectations rising to a point where a return to the Premier League is a mere formality.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Elliot Embleton
Person
Adam Richardson
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Corry Evans
Person
Carl Winchester
Person
Danny Batth
Person
Leon Dajaku
SB Nation

Is Sunderland target Ellis Simms any good? Hearts fan Daniel has his say

RR: Tell me who you are and what you do in relation to Hearts?. DI: Both myself and my co-host, Adam Kennedy, host the ‘Perth to Paisley’ podcast - a podcast centered all around Heart of Midlothian Football Club! We’re both on the younger side of the Hearts fanbase, myself turning 25 this coming month and Adam just turning 24, so we like to think we offer a unique Hearts perspective as our favourite memories, heroes and villains that have been associated with the club tend to be more recent compared to other podcasts available!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton confirm signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux

After reaching an agreement in principle last week, Southampton confirmed on Monday the signing of Sékou Mara from Girondins de Bordeaux on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance. Mara is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain, Boulogne-Billancourt and Bordeaux youth academies, the latter where he joined in 2017...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool’s Unmatched Defensive Depth

Virgil van Dijk. Joël Matip. Ibrahima Konaté. Joe Gomez. There is no club in football with better quality and depth at centre half than Liverpool, with the game’s consensus top player at the position backed up by three players who would start for almost any other club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Blackpool 2-4 Everton | Three Takeaways From First Preseason Win For the Blues

I’ve not been too excited at the prospect of Everton employing a back three system for the upcoming season and didn’t see much to change my mind as the team kicked off their two-game tour of the United States with a 2-0 loss to Arsenal. However, a much worse performance in the next match, against MLS outfit Minnesota United laid bare the problems facing Frank Lampard if he attempts to go with his preferred 4-3-3 formation. Simply put, without significant additions to the squad between now and the opening of the Premier League campaign on August 6th, the team cannot play the system the manager wants. Consequently, it was unsurprising to see the Blues come out at Bloomfield Road in a 3-4-3 (or 5-4-1) setup. Against an admittedly weaker opponent, in middling Championship side Blackpool, the plan worked a treat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bradford
SB Nation

Town End 2022/23 Preview: Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall

Dana Malt (@danamalt) is a writer and podcaster for The Boro Breakdown (@boro_breakdown). How excited are you by the arrival of Ryan Giles and Zack Steffen?. Zack Steffen is a statement signing - one that signals Boro’s intent for the upcoming season. I’m reluctant to form too big of an opinion on a goalkeeper given our last two, but he does fit the sweeper-keeper style that Chris Wilder wants, which is a big tick in the box. Pep Guardiola trusted him to be number two to Ederson for a few seasons, so surely it’s a case of third time lucky in the goalkeeper department.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Roundup: Hoppe springs eternal, ex-Everton keeper linked, and Rodwell’s on the move again

As Alex Neil searches for competition for Ross Stewart up front, Sunderland have been linked with a United States international striker. According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, Sunderland are interested in Matthew Hoppe of Mallorca, although should they want to sign the player they will have to hurry up as Middlesbrough are said to have already made an offer for the 21-year-old.
MLS
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe return to training

Good news, Arsenal supporters — Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Emile Smith Rowe have all returned to training ahead of the Gunners final preseason match against Sevilla at the Emirates on Saturday. That leaves Fabio Vieira as the only player out of training. He’s not expected back for another week or so as he continues to recover from a bone injury in his foot picked up on international duty at the beginning of the summer.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tuesday July 26th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

What If Leicester City Don’t Sign Any Players This Summer?

You might not be aware of the fact that Leicester City are the only team in the top European leagues not to make a signing so far during this summer’s window. You might not be, but you probably are. It’s no secret that things have been moving slowly on Filbert Way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Goalkeeper Charlotte Clark Joins West Bromwich Albion Women On Loan

Liverpool FC Women’s goalkeeper Charlotte Clarke will be heading out on loan this season to allow the 21 year old netminder to get more match experience. Clarke will join the West Bromwich Albion Women in the FA WPL Premier North Division pending approval of the loan. West Brom finished middle of the table in the Women’s third division last season.
SOCCER
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Everton announce Ruben Vinagre loan signing

In a surprisingly quick development, Everton have signed left back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan from Sporting CP in Portugal. The Toffees reportedly have an option to make the loan permanent at the end of the season for £9 million should they so choose, though later reports now have the number at €21m, which is about £17.5m.
PREMIER LEAGUE

