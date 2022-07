Nearly twenty years ago, an episode of the seminal HBO show “Sex and the City” brought the phrase “he’s just not that into you” into (American) public consciousness. A popular self-improvement book of dating advice and a less popular movie of the same name followed not long after. Todd Boehly was probably not the target audience for any of those, but surely he’s quite aware of the concept. And that should allow him to see that Jules Koundé, like Raphinha and Matthijs De Ligt before him, is just not that into us.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO