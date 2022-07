Brian Fernandez has been elected commander of American Legion Post 34 after spending his entire adult life in service, including seven years in the organization. Prior to becoming commander, Fernandez has served as the post’s judge advocate and Legion Rider’s vice president. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of the American Legion, including finances, membership and activities. He said becoming commander felt like a natural transition and allowed him to continue doing what he loves — serving.

