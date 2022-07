Olaplex is the brand to know if you’re looking for high-performing at-home hair treatments. It’s backed by science – in particular a patented bond builder that works by attaching itself to the broken bonds in your hair. It’s this technology that makes hair stronger, healthier and more resilient because the product works by infusing strands and repairing split ends. If you’re wondering where to start, the brand’s bestselling product, the no.3 hair perfector, has been praised by our writers for its ability to transform dry, brittle strands into “softer and healthier looking” locks, with “less breakage and shower fallout”.With such rave...

HAIR CARE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO