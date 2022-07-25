HappyDay: Fire Brings a New Perspective

Press release from the Redway Community Services District:. The Redway Community Services District is moving into Stage 3 Water Conservation which is a Water Shortage Emergency Declaration. The Districts Surface Water Treatment Plant here in Redway normally operates at a 350 gallon per minute treated effluent flow and then stored in our two storage tanks which is needed for fire protection and overall demand. Recently staff has had to drop the treated flow from 350 to 200 gallons per minute. We have had to drop the flow because our infiltration gallery that collect’s water from the South Fork of the Eel River is not recharging as quickly due to the low cubic feet per minute flow in the river. The Water Plant has already hit 18-20 hours of operation daily due to these low flow conditions. This is mandatory water conservation; we are expecting our customers to please conserve.

REDWAY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO