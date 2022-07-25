ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

HappyDay: Fire Brings a New Perspective

By Oliver Cory
 3 days ago

Casey O'Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. Sitting in a portable hammock under the redwoods, feeling the cool air move across my face....

Forward Progress Stopped on Pine Fire

Cal Fire crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire near Cloverdale. The 14-acre Pine Fire is now 50-percent contained. It started at about five o’clock Tuesday afternoon, near wineries northeast of Cloverdale and about five miles east of Highway 101. The cause is not known.
CLOVERDALE, CA
Redway Community Services District Moving Into Stage 3 Water Conservation

Press release from the Redway Community Services District:. The Redway Community Services District is moving into Stage 3 Water Conservation which is a Water Shortage Emergency Declaration. The Districts Surface Water Treatment Plant here in Redway normally operates at a 350 gallon per minute treated effluent flow and then stored in our two storage tanks which is needed for fire protection and overall demand. Recently staff has had to drop the treated flow from 350 to 200 gallons per minute. We have had to drop the flow because our infiltration gallery that collect’s water from the South Fork of the Eel River is not recharging as quickly due to the low cubic feet per minute flow in the river. The Water Plant has already hit 18-20 hours of operation daily due to these low flow conditions. This is mandatory water conservation; we are expecting our customers to please conserve.
REDWAY, CA
Aug. 20 Taste of Lake County pairs wine with restaurants and artisans

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The 24th annual food and wine event, Taste of Lake County, will once again pair premium Lake County wines with gourmet food from local purveyors. Taking place in Library Park on the shores of Clear Lake in Lakeport on Saturday, Aug. 20, the food, wine and artisan event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with dancing under the stars following until 10 p.m.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
[UPDATE: Contained]Wildfire Ignites Near Mendocino/Lake County Line

Scanner traffic beginning around 7:30 p.m. indicates a wildfire known as the #HighlandFire is burning on the 9200 block of Highland Springs Road, a rural area south of Highway 175 just over the Mendocino/Lake County line. An air resource reported the fire is currently 1 acre in size and burning...
MENDOCINO, CA
Valley People (July 27, 2022)

THE MEADOW FIRE off deep Peachland Road at Lone Tree and Black Oak ridges was first reported at 12:12pm Tuesday afternoon by a spotter, not a caller. A massive response ensued, involving 196 firefighters, 14 engines, 4 water tenders, 1 helicopter, 3 dozers and a dozen other vehicles. The 196 firefighters included up to 7 hand crews drawn from the Anderson Valley Volunteers, CalFire, the Department of Corrections, and the California Conservation Corps. At 2pm the blaze was described as having burned 20 acres. Two structures — not further described — were destroyed. 16.54 acres burned. Mild winds out of the west drove the fire in an easterly direction into some trees but the fire mostly into open land in steep terrain. The fire was contained by 2pm. Crews remained on site to extinguish hot spots. Cause not yet known.
BOONVILLE, CA
Transportation Study Underway Assessing the Needs of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley, and Hopland

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is undertaking a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Fire in Covelo Area Under Control

Crews are getting a handle on the Bank Fire burning in Mendocino County. They’ve stopped the fire’s forward progress after it scored at least 107-acres of land in the Covelo area. All mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings at about 7 PM Sunday night, less than an hour after the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office told residents to be ready to evacuate at any moment. The cause of the fire is unclear.
COVELO, CA
‘Building the Airplane While It’s Flying’—Mendocino Grand Jury Assesses the Cannabis Equity Grant Program

The following is a summary of the Mendocino County Grand Jury’s analysis of the Cannabis Grant Equity program:. In 2020 the State of California created the Cannabis Equity Grant (CEG) program to assist those harmed by the war on drugs in transitioning to becoming licensed and legal growers. Mendocino County was chosen in 2020 to receive up to $6 million and distribute 80 percent of the funds to eligible applicants. The funds were to be used for direct cash grants, cannabis fee waivers, paying county fees with state grant funds, or providing technical business assistance such as how to create a budget, meet insurance and health and safety/environmental requirements.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
A Message to the ‘Fool’ Who Torched the Abandoned Car on Tomki Road—Letter to the Editor

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.

Comments / 0

