Albuquerque, NM

University lacks support for student parents

Daily Lobo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of New Mexico sold its Student Family Housing apartment complex to Central New Mexico Community College in September 2021 for $1.5 million, leaving limited resources available for student parents at UNM. 26% of students enrolled in universities and colleges across New Mexico are student parents, with 44% being single...

www.dailylobo.com

ksfr.org

Abeyta Named To Santa Fe School Board

The Santa Fe School Board has named former City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta as the District 4 Council member. The Board voted unanimously to appoint Abeyta to replace Vice-President Rudy Garcia who resigned last month for health reasons. Abeyta served on the Santa Fe City Council from 2018-2021...
SANTA FE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Gov to visit DACC with announcement tomorrow

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) announces the Governor of New Mexico, Michelle Lujan Grisham, is scheduled to visit one of its campuses tomorrow. Governor Lujan Grisham will be at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., on Tuesday, July 26th inside the Student Resources (DASR) commons area from 3 to 4 p.m. The governor is expected to make an announcement that will positively impact workforce development in our region.
COLLEGES
Albuquerque, NM
Education
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Adelante Development Center: Back-in-use program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Adelante Development Center is a nonprofit that supports people with disabilities, seniors, and disadvantaged populations by providing programs, employment services, and a variety of community resources. One of the resources they offer is ‘Back in Use‘ a program that collects donations of gently used...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Why does New Mexico have a worker shortage?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The so-called “Great Resignation” has upended the U.S. workforce. In New Mexico, it’s even caused a shortage of 911 dispatchers among many other industries New Mexicans rely on. It’s a complex issue, but the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions recently researched the issue. Here’s what they found.
POLITICS
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Sues Country Club Over Water Use

The City of Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Fe Country Club and Golf Association alleging breach of contract by the latter. The suit seeks both damages for the breaches as well as a declaratory judgement allowing the city to end its contract with the country club. As explicated in a news release yesterday from the city, a 60-year-old agreement between the city and the club provides free, treated effluent to the to the club—more than 5 billion gallons of treated effluent for free so far—in exchange for which the public receives access to the club and reduced green fees. The city alleges the country club between 2018 and 2021 exceeded its 700,000 per day limit on 143 different days for a total of more than 22 million gallons. Moreover, city officials say the country club refuses to discuss any contract revision that would include payment or a definite term, despite the city’s attempts to do so. “The City does not desire to end the Santa Fe County Club’s access to water,” the news release states. “The City seeks a new contractual arrangement that is fair and reasonable…the contract no longer represents a fair agreement for the city’s ratepayers, and it conflicts with current city code.”
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Groups call for New Mexico lawmaker to take leave during investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are calls for State Senator Daniel Ivey-Soto to sit out from committee meetings while he’s under investigation for sexual harassment allegations. The allegations against Ivey-Soto came out in February but it’s unclear when the investigation will be completed. Now, some groups are demanding he stays out of meetings until it is. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deming Headlight

Southwestern New Mexico State Fair Cash Party winners

These three winners picked up the top three prizes during the Southwestern New Mexico State Fair Cash Party in Deming, NM. The fair board sells 300 tickets to the cash party and each ticketholder was treated to dinner and dancing and a chance at one of three cash prizes. The winners were, from left, Dustin Gunter, $500; Bill Dupree, $1,500; and Shay Peterson, $10,000. Not pictured is a Legacy Escrow representative who won their ticket money ($125) back. Fair board president Marcus Dominguez thanks all who participated and helped sponsor the annual event that raises money for the SWNMS Fair.
DEMING, NM
KOAT 7

Voice for 2022 Zozobra announced

SANTA FE, N.M. — Zozobra has a new voice for the 98th burning on Sept. 2. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe announce William Parnall as its voice. Parnall is a New Mexico native and a judge in the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court. The club had to...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Project ECHO launches program to reduce alcohol-related harm in New Mexico

New Mexico has the unhappy distinction of experiencing the nation’s third-highest rate of alcohol-related deaths per capita. Project ECHO at The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center has launched an initiative to reduce alcohol-related harm and associated conditions across the state. “Problematic use of alcohol can cause considerable...
HEALTH
krwg.org

New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes. The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Experts weigh-in on how to reduce New Mexico crime

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s lawmakers are getting ready for next year’s legislative session by thinking about how to tackle crime. To help them consider options, several experts gave them an idea of what works and what doesn’t. Last week, several experts made presentations to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

La Cueva sophomore makes USA baseball training camp roster

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local baseball product has been selected for the USA Baseball 15U training camp roster. Reid Jacobson, an incoming sophomore at La Cueva, is one of 64 athletes vying for a spot on the national team, and is the only player selected representing New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Valley football coach establishing a culture with the Vikings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the 2022 high school football season is quickly approaching, teams are getting familiar with each other during summer workouts. For Valley High School, the Vikings are adjusting to life under first year head coach Billy Cobos, who is taking over from the program from longtime coach Judge Chavez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nuclear waste facilities in New Mexico face backlash from groups

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There’s a new lawsuit in the fight to stop a nuclear waste facility from opening in Texas just across stateliness from Jal and Eunice. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an agency which ensures safe use of radioactive material, is now the target of a lawsuit after recommending a license for a nuclear waste […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Construction to begin in UNM area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People traveling along Central may notice construction work in the UNM area starting Monday. The university says it is replacing infrastructure and adding new UNM signage to the Central and Girard area. The project was funded with $400,000 from the state legislature in 20202, and UNM is contributing more than $29,000 toward the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

