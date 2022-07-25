University lacks support for student parents

The City of Santa Fe has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Fe Country Club and Golf Association alleging breach of contract by the latter. The suit seeks both damages for the breaches as well as a declaratory judgement allowing the city to end its contract with the country club. As explicated in a news release yesterday from the city, a 60-year-old agreement between the city and the club provides free, treated effluent to the to the club—more than 5 billion gallons of treated effluent for free so far—in exchange for which the public receives access to the club and reduced green fees. The city alleges the country club between 2018 and 2021 exceeded its 700,000 per day limit on 143 different days for a total of more than 22 million gallons. Moreover, city officials say the country club refuses to discuss any contract revision that would include payment or a definite term, despite the city’s attempts to do so. “The City does not desire to end the Santa Fe County Club’s access to water,” the news release states. “The City seeks a new contractual arrangement that is fair and reasonable…the contract no longer represents a fair agreement for the city’s ratepayers, and it conflicts with current city code.”

SANTA FE, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO