ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

New Conceptions editor-in-chief plans bold strides for prestigious magazine

Daily Lobo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 23, the University of New Mexico Student Publications Board selected senior Sierra Martinez as the new editor-in-chief of literary arts magazine Conceptions Southwest. Martinez brings editorial experience, refined taste and a bold vision for the future to the historic magazine. Beginning in 1978, Conceptions Southwest is UNM’s...

www.dailylobo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Dezeen Founder Marcus Fairs Has Died

Dezeen editor-in-chief and CEO Marcus Fairs has died at the age of 54, according to a statement from the site, which he founded in 2006. His unexpected passing came after Fairs checked into the hospital on Tuesday, feeling ill. He leaves behind two children, his parents David Fairs and Georgina Ledward, sister Elly Fairs, and his wife Rupinder Bhogal.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

Hollywood producer's new nonprofit to boost diverse creators

Hollywood film producer Dan Lin — known for movies such as Disney’s live action “Aladdin” and “The Two Popes” — is launching a nonprofit with more than $1 million from the Ford and MacArthur foundations as well as several other philanthropies. His goal is to help more people of color create and produce film, television, digital, and audio projects. “There’s no shortage of talented, diverse creators, artists, and entrepreneurs,” said Lin, founder and CEO of the film and television company Rideback. “The only scarcity is opportunity, the funding and the risk-taking that’s always existed at the center of this Hollywood content machine. We’re really determined to break through these restricted access points, enlarge the funnel, and activate more creatives of color.” Just three in 10 film directors are Black, Latino, Asian-American, multiracial, or Native American. And only a third of film writers are people of color, according to a recent study by the University of California at Los Angeles. Rideback Rise, the company’s nonprofit arm, which hopes to raise $2 million in total this year, will oversee a fellowship program for writers, directors, podcast creators, and other artists of color selected each year who want to launch a project.
CHARITIES
Motherly

This is motherhood: Writer, Director, and Producer Kareema Bee on new motherhood and diversity in the entertainment industry

This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this special bonus episode of “This is Motherhood,” host Joyce Brewer speaks with writer, director and producer Kareema Bee about her path into the industry, commitment to increasing diversity in entertainment on and off the screen, and becoming a new mother during the pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

How To Use Entrepreneurial Creativity For Innovation

Innovation is fundamental in the development of a successful business. Innovation is taking an idea and turning it into something valuable and relevant. Creativity is the ability to see the world in new ways, find hidden patterns, make connections between seemingly disparate things and generate new ideas. Innovation often drives creativity, but creativity does not always lead to innovation.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conceptions#Editor In Chief#Honors College#Unm#2022
cryptobriefing.com

PechaKucha Celebrates 20 Year History with Story NFT

To celebrate its 20 year history PechaKucha will be dropping its first NFTs and launching a new website and mobile apps. PechaKucha, Inc., a social storytelling platform used by millions worldwide, announced today that it has minted a story as an NFT. Content creators, schools, businesses, and government agencies worldwide...
INTERNET
Vogue Magazine

The upcoming edition of PhEST reflects on our future

From Sept. 9th to Nov. 1st in Monopoli, Apulia, the seventh edition of the international photography and art festival, conceived and directed by Giovanni Troilo in collaboration with curator Arianna Rinaldo, will showcase more than 20 exhibitions by some of the most highly acclaimed artists of different nationalities. Once again,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WWD

Tiffany Launches ‘Atrium’ Platform to ‘Amplify’ Its DE&I Initiatives

Tiffany & Co. is announcing a new social impact platform that will host its varied diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Today, the jeweler lifts the curtain on Atrium — a new platform that aims to bring more women and marginalized communities into creative professions, with a bent on jewelry industry training programs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts

Comments / 0

Community Policy