Austin, TX

Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial set to finally begin in Texas

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Jury selection is set for Monday in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook Elementary School parents for falsely telling his audience that the deadliest classroom shooting in U.S. history was a hoax....

www.nbcnews.com

bam
2d ago

There isn’t enough money to compensate those poor families. He needs to be in prison along with the families taking everything he has.

Archie Austin III
2d ago

I hope those families get awarded SO MUCH 💰💰 that that P.O.S. Alex Jones has to live on the the streets of Tijuana Mexico.... I'm sure the Mexicans will be happy to "TAKE CARE" of him😎

Skillet 13
2d ago

nutjob deluxe. missed his calling...should have worked for the national enquirer.

The Associated Press

Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The detective who led the investigation into the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack testified Tuesday that there are three types of people who deny that it happened and harass the victims’ families: the mentally ill, those who believed bad or incomplete information, and those who knew the truth but twisted it for their own “power or money.”
AUSTIN, TX
Vice

As Damages Trial Begins, Alex Jones’ Lawyers Fight for His Financial Life

Before he stepped foot in an Austin, Texas courtroom this week, Alex Jones had already lost. Jones, the waning king of American conspiracy theories, and Free Speech Systems, the company that owns his InfoWars empire, have already lost two civil cases by default, one in Texas and one in Connecticut, brought by parents of children killed at Sandy Hook, who sued him for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. This week, at long last, after years of increasingly baroque legal wrangling and a conveniently-timed chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing by InfoWars earlier this year, the trial to determine damages began in the Texas case. (Holding companies linked to InfoWars agreed to dismiss the bankruptcy filing in June.) Now, the only remaining question is how much his losses will cost him.
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

SCOTUS issues official judgment on Roe v. Wade prompting Texas' trigger law

TEXAS, USA — Texas' trigger law will go into effect 30 days from Tuesday after the Supreme Court issued an official judgment on Roe v. Wade, according to the Texas Tribune. Roe v. Wade is the 1973 decision that provided a constitutional right to abortion. The official judgment, which is separate from the opinion that was announced last month, kicks back abortion laws to individual states.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Texas kids read prohibited books at 'Banned Camp'

A large independent bookstore in Texas and the Austin Public Library have teamed up to provide a unique summer opportunity for the capital city’s youths this summer: “Banned Camp.”. Amid an unprecedented effort by conservatives across the state to prohibit books dealing with sexuality, gender identity and race,...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

New report describes 'living hell' in Texas prisons without air conditioning

WACO, Texas — Texas A&M University's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center released a report this month that describes Texas prisons as a "living hell". The report states Texas is one of only 13 states across the United States in which prisons are not air-conditioned statewide. It claims only 30% of Texas prisons are fully air-conditioned and units "been shown to regularly reach 110 degrees and in at least one unit have topped 149 degrees."
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend nearly three decades ago, despite a request from the victim’s family to spare his life. Joe Nathan James Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 6 p.m....
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Rapper JayDaYoungan fatally shot in Louisiana

The Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday in his hometown of Bogalusa, police said. The musician known for “23 Island” and other songs, whose real name is Javorius Scott, was killed in a shooting that occurred shortly before 6 p.m., Bogalusa police said. Another person police described...
BOGALUSA, LA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 arrested for methamphetamine possession by Texas DPS

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a criminal complaint recently filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, three men were recently arrested for methamphetamine possession after attempting to transport the drugs from California. According to court documents filed July 20 in Amarillo Federal Court, Bruno Alvarez […]
AMARILLO, TX
texasdemocrats.org

Texas Democratic Party Asks: Are Abbott, Patrick, and Other Texas Republicans Really Going to Share a Stage in Dallas With Internationally-Condemned Racist Viktor Orban?

AUSTIN, Texas — Today, following a speech by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (and speaker at next week’s CPAC gathering in Dallas) that Orban’s own aide called “pure Nazi text,” the Texas Democratic Party asks:. Are Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick, and other Texas Republicans really...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas AG Ken Paxton bans staff lawyers from speaking at state bar events

*Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length - Texas AG Ken Paxton bans staff lawyers from speaking at state bar events, escalating feud sparked by 2020 election. Attorney General Ken Paxton is escalating his feud with the State Bar of Texas by banning his office’s lawyers from speaking...
TEXAS STATE
ozarkradionews.com

22 States, Including Missouri & Arkansas, Sue Biden Administration over Threats to Withhold Nutrition Assistance for Schools that Don’t Adhere to Title IX Protections

Jefferson City, Mo. – The attorney generals of 22 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, have filed a lawsuit against the USDA and the Biden Administration over new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. On May 5, 2022, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition...
MISSOURI STATE
