Child killed, multiple people injured in Temecula crash

TEMECULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A child was killed and multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Temecula on Sunday.

The crash happened on Anza Road near Highway 79.

County fire said they treated three pediatric patients with serious injuries and one pediatric patient who was declared dead at the scene, in addition to one adult with serious injuries and three adults with moderate injuries. The injured were transported to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.