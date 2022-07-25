ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Opinion: Clackamas County pandering or seeking solutions?

By R. Kent Squires
Estacada News
Estacada News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmRSW_0grdlVQh00 Former district manager: Commissioner Paul Savas' appointment to tolling committee appears to be politically motivated.

I found it interesting that the Clackamas County Commission appointed Paul Savas as the primary advisor of the toll committee.

Savas opposed the investment plan that allowed ODOT to perform environmental research related to tolling on I-205. A vocal group in Clackamas County opposes tolling on I-205. It is safe to say many would not rejoice if tolling were implemented. However, there is a long history in this country and in Oregon of tolling to both pay for capital construction of transportation projects, as well as for ongoing maintenance and repair. Tolling works and provides a direct nexus between those that use and those that pay. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D1tE7_0grdlVQh00

The Interstate Bridge between Portland and Vancouver was paid for by tolling. The Astoria-Megler Bridge was paid for by tolling. And the Bridge of the Gods and Hood River Bridge are both toll bridges to pay for ongoing maintenance and repair. Clackamas County itself operates a tolled transportation link, the Canby Ferry.

Why the Clackamas County Commission would think Savas was the appropriate "primary advisor" on the toll committee is beyond comprehension. Savas has been a county commissioner for 12 years. During that time the county's streets and roads have continuously deteriorated to the point where many are now beyond the less costly maintenance but will require extensive and costly rehabilitation and rebuilding. Savas has joined the chorus of naysayers but has not publicly offered one solution to the transportation system funding crisis.

Oregon's transportation system funding is largely built around fuel taxes. As vehicles have gotten much more efficient the revenue stream has been decreasing at the same time vehicle numbers have dramatically increased along with the associated wear and tear on the transportation system. Fuel-tax-increase discussions are generally political non-starters and now we are seeing many more electric and hybrid vehicles, which are exacerbating the funding problem. It is clear the funding system needs to change.

Unless Savas has an effective funding alternative to propose to alleviate the frequent gridlock on I-205, and associated cost increases on goods and services, I suggest this appointment appears to be politically motivated. Savas is in a tight race for reelection and this panders to the vocal opponents of tolling, none of which have publicly offered a viable funding alternative. The Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed by Congress provides potential opportunities to garner substantial federal funds to help pay for projects like I-205. It would be a shame to lose this potential opportunity. The citizens of Clackamas County and the region deserve an effective and efficient transportation system, whether it be local streets, arterials or freeways.

R. Kent Squires is a resident of the Oatfield Ridge area in unincorporated Clackamas County, was the general manager of Oak Lodge Sanitary District from 1981-2008. He also served as director of Clackamas County's Water Environment Services for three years in the early 2000s.

Comments / 1

Related
psuvanguard.com

Ted Wheeler is a false progressive

By now it is doubtful that many people—regardless of whether they reside within or without the city of Portland—have illusions about the authenticity of Ted Wheeler’s portrayal as a progressive. In the face of the historic uprising for Black lives and police abolition after the brutal murder...
PORTLAND, OR
charbonneaulive.com

STOP the Toll on Boones Bridge!

A number of residents have asked us to post this bulletin for them. Following is a letter from Gary Newbore that explains the concern:. The Oregon Department of Transportation has had a draft plan for some time now for putting a tolling station on the I-205 Abernathy Bridge in West Linn and another north of downtown Portland on I-5 to raise funds. They just amended that draft plan to include a third tolling station on the Boone Bridge. PERSONALLY I AM OUTRAGED! How many times a week does your family cross the Boone Bridge? This plan splits the city of Wilsonville and unfairly penalizes residents of Charbonneau. Every time you go get groceries, go to the library, get gas, etc. just add $3-5 to your trip, depending on the actual toll amount they wind up charging. Or I guess you can always drive to Canby and pay the same thing in gas.
WILSONVILLE, OR
WWEEK

Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
City
Portland, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Traffic
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
Clackamas County, OR
Government
tillamookcountypioneer.net

State Senate Candidate Melissa Busch earns coveted Independent Party of Oregon Nomination

Warren, OR – The Independent Party of Oregon nominated Melissa Busch as the party’s sole candidate to represent Senate District 16, which includes the communities of Tillamook, Seaside, Warrenton, Astoria, Scappoose, St. Helens and Warren, in the Oregon Senate. North Coast voters have long supported leaders that put the needs of the community over partisan politics and aren’t afraid to buck the party line.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

Estacada City Hall expands to meet needs of growing population

Staff members added to city planning and community development departments.Estacada City Hall has expanded its community development and city planning departments to better support the growing population. "Gradually over the past few years, we have been adding staff to needed areas and so, right now, the biggest change is in our community development department," City Manager Melanie Wagner said. A recent graduate of the Urban and Regional Planning program at Portland State University, Allan Wilson joined the team in late June as a city planner. An additional city planner is expected to join the staff in August. "There will be...
ESTACADA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hybrid Vehicles#Jobs Act#Odot
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
Outsider.com

Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials

A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Every Portland Suburb in a Nutshell

Okay, so it’s official. A lot of people want to move to the Portland suburbs. (Not to mention the ever-increasing number of restaurants within city limits that are opening up suburban offshoots.) Home prices, walk scores, days on market—all of that is a good indication of what a place is like, but to really get to the heart of the matter, you need a quick vibe check. We’ve already summed up Portland’s many neighborhoods in 25 words or less; now it’s time to give the booming burbs the same treatment. (Want more detail? Check out our handy neighborhood guides.)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Times

Improvements to Roy Rogers, Tualatin-Sherwood roads underway

Roadway between Langer Farms Parkway and Teton Avenue to expand to five lanes; adjacent project includes sound walls. Road improvements along Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road continue this month in Sherwood as Washington County's Department of Land Use and Transportation gears up for work along the major arterial road between Langer Farms Parkway and Teton Avenue.
SHERWOOD, OR
kptv.com

New bicycle and pedestrian bridge to open in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Bridge City is growing. A new project, the Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is scheduled to open on Sunday. Named in honor of Congressman Blumenauer, the bridge is designed to connect two of Portland’s fastest growing neighborhoods. “It’s really for me a dream come...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Corollary Wines Purchases 57 Acres in Eola-Amity Hills to Develop Oregon’s First Property Dedicated Exclusively to Sparkling Wines

Plans include planting a 15-20 acre estate vineyard, conducting sparkling-focused research, and building a tasting room and winery designed specifically for sparkling wines. PORTLAND, Ore. (July 27, 2022) – Corollary Wines, known for producing distinctive traditional method sparkling wines in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, has purchased 57 acres in Eola-Amity Hills where they will develop Oregon’s first property dedicated exclusively to sparkling wines. Plans for the land, which will be managed and developed under the guidance of permaculture and regenerative agriculture principles, include an estate vineyard as well as a tasting room and winery, with the tasting room targeted to open by the spring of 2024.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

CEO of Portland Business Alliance sues to stop Charter Commission proposal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This November, Portlanders will decide if they want to drastically change the city’s form of government. The changes proposed by the charter commission would increase the number of city commissioners from five to 12, elected by district. A city manager would oversee bureaus, instead of the commissioners as it is now. And there would be a new way to elect commissioners — ranked choice voting.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Tenants Given Eviction Notices for Having Window Air Conditioners

The hottest month of the year: and they get eviction notices saying they need to get rid of their air conditioners. “It’s really unfortunate how we’re intimidated,” said Mary McGrew. She’s lived at Haworth Terrace, a low income housing complex, for five years. Tenant Niki...
NEWBERG, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Ranked Choice Voting: Is It In Our Future?

Ranked choice voting (RCV) is the new popular trend in American politics these days. In August, Washington State primary voters will choose their candidates in their primary using this method. It is also now the method used statewide in Alaska and Maine. In November, Portland voters will decide if they want RCV to choose their city commissioners and mayor.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
91
Followers
1K+
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy