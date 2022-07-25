ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Record-breaking Duplantis Soars At Eugene Worlds

By Luke PHILLIPS
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmand Duplantis wrapped up the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in stunning fashion on Sunday, setting a new world record in the pole vault as the curtain came down on the 10-day global track and field extravaganza. The gripping finale could not have been any better scripted for the...

247Sports

Wildcats win gold for Team USA in 4x400m relay at World Championships

Former Kentucky track and field Wildcats Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner brought home the gold for Team USA in the 4x400m relay to conclude the World Championships in Oregon late Sunday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. The Team USA...
Athing Mu Narrowly Wins 800m Gold as Team USA Cleans Up with 33 Medals at World Championships

Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the 800m at World Track and Field Championships on Sunday, adding to the U.S.'s record-breaking medal count. The 20-year-old runner beat out Britain's Keely Hodgkinson to win gold for Team USA. Mu covered the distance in 1 minute and 56.30 seconds — the fastest time in the world this year — with Hodgkinson slightly behind her at 1:56.38 after a late charge to the finish line.
SPORTS
Reuters

Motor racing-Vettel announces retirement at end of F1 season

July 28 (Reuters) - Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel announced on Thursday his retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season. The 35-year-old German, who drives for the Aston Martin team, won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13 and also spent six seasons with Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
