ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

France orders air-conditioned shops to save energy by shutting doors

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcuUv_0grdjnRJ00
Agnès Pannier-Runacher called the waste of energy due to open doors ‘absurd’.

Air-conditioned shops throughout France will have to keep their doors shut or risk a fine of €750 (£635), a French minister has announced, after the mayors of several major cities unveiled a similar rule during the country’s heatwave last week.

Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the minister for ecological transition, said leaving doors open with air conditioning on led to “20% more energy consumption and … is absurd”. A decree confirming the decision will be issued in the coming days.

It follows recent announcements by the mayors of Paris, Lyon and other cities. Anne Hidalgo, the Socialist mayor of Paris, last week denounced “an aberration that must cease in the context of the climate emergency and energy crisis”.

Municipal police in the capital have already begun issuing €150 fines after Dan Lert, a deputy mayor in charge of the green transition in Paris, and the rest of the council expressed outrage over a “vast, irresponsible waste of energy”.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

French electricity is cheap because of the country’s use of nuclear power, which produces about 70% of its needs, but the Russian gas crisis has prompted the president, Emmanuel Macron, to demand an energy “sobriety programme”.

Retail outlets including major supermarkets have already agreed a plan under which they will switch off illuminated signs “as soon as the store closes” and “systematically reduce lighting intensity” by reducing shopfloor lighting levels.

Public premises will also be required to set thermostats higher in summer and lower in winter, while the public will be expected to turn off their wifi router and TV when they are away and switch off lights in rooms they are not using.

As part of the plan, aimed at reducing French power consumption by 10% within two years, Pannier-Runacher said on Sunday she would also issue a decree banning illuminated advertising between 1am and 6am everywhere except in railway stations and airports.

Yves Marignac, of the négaWatt thinktank, which recommends ways to reduce energy consumption, told France Info public radio the minister’s announcements did not amount to “miracle measures” but were certainly more than symbolic.

“We are talking about measures likely to reduce consumption by a few per cent in a sector which itself represents a few per cent of French consumption,” he said. “But it’s important precisely because it’s only by working all the levers that we will collectively achieve this objective.”

Marignac added that what was also significant in Pannier-Runacher’s remarks was the implicit reminder that “we have lived for decades in this promise of abundant energy, and have completely lost sight of the reality of our energy consumption”.

Closing the doors of air-conditioned commercial premises was obviously “common sense”, he said. “When a government has to remind us of this, it shows how far down the cheap, harmless energy route we have travelled.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Fortune

Major airline CEO rips ‘epidemic’ of remote work as cause of summer travel chaos: ‘People learned to get easy money from working out of their homes’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Missing luggage claims are up 30%, and some airport runways melted from an extreme heat wave. It’s a summer of travel chaos around the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Black suitcases blamed for airport baggage chaos in Germany

Holidaymakers in Germany have been advised to avoid travelling with black suitcases. Stefan Schulte, the head of Frankfurt airport, said that passengers should carry their bags by hand if possible, and blamed the predominance of black suitcases for the baggage handling problems which have caused travel chaos in recent weeks.He said travellers should use more colourful luggage to make it eaiser to locate in airports.Mr Schulte told The Guardian that the high numbers of black suitcases being used by passengers meant that it was “hard to distinguish them from each other”, and suggested to media in Germany that passengers...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Advertising#French#Lyon#Socialist#Bst#Russian
Mashed

Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

The mass exodus of companies from Russia, which insists on waging war on neighboring Ukraine, continues. The war has raged now for nearly five months, claiming the lives of nearly 5,000 Ukrainian civilians and injuring more than 6,000 more, per United Nations. Many companies have ceased operations in the country after the invasion, including McDonald's big move with its Russian restaurants, Adidas, H&M, Carlsberg, Little Caesars, and the huge change Starbucks announced for its Russian locations (per The New York Times).
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Interesting Engineering

75-mile-long mirror skyscrapers will be reportedly built in Neom city of Saudi Arabia

Last year, the de facto ruler of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, announced his grand vision to build The Line, a linear city with skyscrapers that run for miles and house millions of people. The Wall Street Journal has now viewed plans and documents to make this happen and published details of what the project might actually look like.
WORLD
CNET

Grocery Shortages 2022: Products That May Be Hard to Find

If you're having a hard time finding products like baby formula, Sriracha sauce and tampons at the grocery store, you're not alone. The shortages are due to a complicated set of problems -- from the supply chain issues caused by the pandemic to the ongoing war in Ukraine. There's also the drought and high temperatures many countries are facing due to climate change. And it's unclear when the supply for these items will bulk back up.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy