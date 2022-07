NEW YORK -- If everything goes smoothly Wednesday afternoon for Jacob deGrom, he may not need to see the Minor Leagues again. The Mets haven’t said for certain that Wednesday will be the final Minor League rehab start for deGrom, who hasn’t pitched all season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. But the general assumption is that if deGrom comes away from his outing at Triple-A Syracuse healthy, he’ll be able to return to the Mets the following week -- likely Aug. 2 in Washington.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO