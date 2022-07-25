ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

LINE: Giants -129, Diamondbacks +110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to end their four-game skid with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona is 42-53 overall and 24-27 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 27-11 in games when they have more hits than...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX Sports

Twins bring road win streak into matchup with the Brewers

Minnesota Twins (52-44, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Brewers: Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 3.00 WHIP, four strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -115, Twins -103; over/under is 9 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

White Sox try to keep win streak alive against the Rockies

Chicago White Sox (49-48, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (6-6, 5.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-5, 4.98 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -140, Rockies +118; over/under...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski (calf) sitting again Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Giants take on the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

San Francisco Giants (48-48, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants 'poking around' on catchers before deadline

In the post-Buster Posey era, Giants catchers haven’t exactly lit up the statsheet when it comes to offensive production. And as the Aug. 2 trade deadline nears, San Francisco is toying with the idea of adding more roster depth behind the plate, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Dbacks extend Giants' losing streak to 7 games with 5-3 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Torey Lovullo’s offensive mantra through six seasons in the desert has been to build innings by getting runners on base, move them around and wait for someone to get a big hit. A bunt single, a safety bunt and a homer — the Arizona Diamondbacks followed their manager’s plans to perfection in the seventh inning against San Francisco. Jose Rojas homered after the Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, extending the Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win on Wednesday. “It’s it’s not easy to execute the way we did with that that safety squeeze,” Lovullo said. “I’m looking for just one run in that situation, advance runner to third base with one out. We got we got the bonus because it head’s up baserunning, just a good aggressive play.”
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Brewers play the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Royals host the Angels, try to extend home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (40-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-57, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Suarez (1-4, 5.60 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Royals: Angel Zerpa (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Angels +103; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Why Soto is long shot for Giants compared to NL West rivals

Four teams reportedly have an edge on the rest of baseball in the trade pursuit for 23-year-old Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto. The Giants are not one of those four teams. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals join San Francisco’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Joey Bart (illness) sidelined for Giants in Arizona

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (illness) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Bart is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday's game early with an illness. Austin Wynns is catching for Logan Webb and batting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Royals and Angels play, winner secures 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (41-56, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (39-58, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Janson Junk (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (5-10, 4.34 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -134, Angels +113; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO

