Giants head into matchup against the Diamondbacks on losing streak

PHOENIX (AP) — Torey Lovullo’s offensive mantra through six seasons in the desert has been to build innings by getting runners on base, move them around and wait for someone to get a big hit. A bunt single, a safety bunt and a homer — the Arizona Diamondbacks followed their manager’s plans to perfection in the seventh inning against San Francisco. Jose Rojas homered after the Diamondbacks scored two runs on Jose Herrera’s squeeze bunt in the seventh inning, extending the Giants’ losing streak to seven games with a 5-3 win on Wednesday. “It’s it’s not easy to execute the way we did with that that safety squeeze,” Lovullo said. “I’m looking for just one run in that situation, advance runner to third base with one out. We got we got the bonus because it head’s up baserunning, just a good aggressive play.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO