ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Wick 4 film staring Keanu Reeves premiers March 24 2023

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate has this week released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated John Wick 4 film once again starring Keanu Reeves as a professional hitman and assassin with a legendary reputation. JW4...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’

Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

John Wick 4: First Look At Keanu Reeves’ Return As The Title Assassin Is Finally Here

The wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 (which may have the subtitle Hagakure) has stretched on much longer than expected, with the next entry in the popular Keanu Reeves-led action film series having once been slated for May 2021 and now on track to come out early next year. There are still a lot of questions surrounding the upcoming 2023 movie, but with less than a year to go until Chapter 4’s arrival, a new goodie has dropped to boost the hype: our first look at Reeves’ return as John Wick.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Lance Reddick
Person
Michael Finch
Person
Ian Mcshane
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Basil Iwanyk
Person
Rina Sawayama
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Keanu Reeves’ Accidents

If you’re going to ride, you’re going to crash eventually…. Everyone knows Keanu Reeves is a rarity in Hollywood since he regularly rides his motorcycles, among other attributes. Sadly, the more you ride the more likely you are to get in an accident, and the movie star has seen his fair share of those, once even joking he was working just to pay his lofty motorcycle insurance. Despite his brushes or rather collisions with bodily pain, the man still rides because it’s in his blood. Sure, the normies won’t get it, but other enthusiasts do.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie

Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met. While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Series#Assassin#Film Star#Lionsgate
Rolling Stone

‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Brendan Fraser Utterly Transforms Into 600-Pound Man for New Movie 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser's comeback is underway. The beloved star of The Mummy and George of the Jungle stars in The Whale, the upcoming movie by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky. A24 released the first photo from the film, showing Fraser as a 600-pound man hoping to reconnect with his teenage daughter. The Whale will premiere at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival in September.
MOVIES
E! News

Kesha Showcases Sexy Black Latex Look at Comic-Con 2022

All eyes were on Kesha as she showcased a sexy and daring style at San Diego Comic-Con. On July 23, the 35-year-old spoke at a panel for her new ghost-hunting series, Conjuring Kesha, wearing a sexy, black latex cut-out corset-like top and matching pants and sandals. She wore her hair styled in a high ponytail and two long braids and completed her vampy look with thick winged eyeliner and silver jewelry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheStreet

Tom Cruise May Have Just Saved Movie Theaters

There's good news and bad for the movie industry this year. On the good side, business is better than it has been since 2019. Some major releases, such as the new Top Gun film staring Tom Cruise, have sparked big box office receipts. And a slate of big releases set for the rest of the year holds out hope of a continued rebound.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy Has Another Comedy Coming To Amazon

The moviegoing public went quite a while without seeing Eddie Murphy on screen but, over the past few years, the Hollywood legend has come back in full force. The actor came back swinging in 2019 with the positively reviewed dramedy Dolemite Is My Name and followed that up with Coming 2 America, which drew a lot of eyes to Amazon. Well, after the success of the long-awaited sequel, Murphy is now teaming up with the streamer for another movie, and the flick will reunite him with a former collaborator after 30 years.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy