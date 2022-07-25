Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Shantel VanSanten

Bernard Cribbins brought joy to generations of youngsters through his work on decades of children’s TV and film.The veteran actor was the narrator of all 60 episodes of The Wombles, and made no fewer than 111 appearances on the children’s storytelling show Jackanory.Cribbins was also known for starring in the 1970 film The Railway Children, playing station porter Albert Perks.The film adaptation of E Nesbit’s book chronicles the adventures of three children forced to move from London to Yorkshire after their father is imprisoned for being falsely accused of selling state secrets.Dame Floella Benjamin, a doyen of children’s TV, described...

