Famous birthdays for July 25: Matt LeBlanc, Shantel VanSanten
July 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Revolutionary War Gen. Henry Knox in 1750
-- First lady Anna Harrison in 1775
-- Artist Thomas Eakins in 1844
-- Scientist Rosalind Franklin in 1920
-- Actor Estelle Getty in 1923
-- Actor Barbara Harris in 1935
-- Civil rights figure Emmett Till in 1941
-- Percussionist Jose Areas in 1946 (age 76)
-- Folk singer/songwriter Steve Goodman in 1948
-- Football Hall of Fame member Walter Payton in 1954
-- Model/actor Iman Abdulmajid in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Matt LeBlanc in 1967 (age 55)
-- Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson in 1967 (age 55)
-- Louise Joy Brown, the first "test-tube" baby, in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Brad Renfro in 1982
-- Actor Shantel VanSanten in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor James Lafferty in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Meg Donnelly in 2000 (age 22)
-- Actor Mason Cook in 2000 (age 22)
