Click here to read the full article. Paul Simon made a rare public performance Saturday at the Newport Folk Festival, showing up unannounced at the end of a tribute set to his music led by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Simon announced his retirement from touring in 2018, and since then has only sporadically performed in public. (His last performance was this past April, at another tribute to himself in Los Angeles) Simon’s appearance at the festival was a complete surprise: Even the fact that Rateliff and the Night Sweats were closing the evening by paying tribute to Simon hadn’t...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO