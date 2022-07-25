ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vodafone's biggest market Germany goes into reverse

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile and broadband group Vodafone reported a drop in service revenue in its largest market Germany in the first quarter. Overall service revenue growth however, accelerated slightly quarter-on-quarter to 2.5%, helped by Turkey. Chief Executive Nick Read said Vodafone had "executed in line with expectations", with growth recorded in...

