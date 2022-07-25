ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

Code Enforcement Meeting (No Live Broadcast)

ocoee.org
 3 days ago

Held the Fourth Tuesday of every month. You...

www.ocoee.org

click orlando

City of Cocoa warns residents of scam calls

COCOA, Fla – Scammers are using city of Cocoa phone numbers to call customers and tell them they owe money on their account, according to the city. The city said even though the calls are coming from City of Cocoa phone numbers, those calls are false. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper...
COCOA, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horses in 2 Florida Counties Test Positive for Strangles

On July 18, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 20-year-old mare in Orange County positive for strangles after presenting with nasal discharge. Her vaccination status is unknown, and 48 horses were exposed at the boarding facility where she resides. On July 19, an Indian River County mare...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocoee, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Ocoee, FL
WESH

2,000 backpacks filled with supplies for Orange County students

Many of the moms and sons and daughters who showed up to help Tuesday were not from Central Florida. They were there to help Orange County students anyway. "Jack and Jill is a leadership organization that promotes leadership development education and empowerment of children to grow the future leaders of America," Lori Marshall, Chapter President for Jackson, Mississippi, said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

The Most Competitive Rental Markets in 2022

Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Back-to-school season: Here’s a list of events happening in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – Since back-to-school season is returning, here is a list of events happening around Central Florida that would help kids prepare to go back to the classrooms. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida law to leave your car keys in the ignition? | No more Fairy Godmothers-in-Training: Disney changes title for men working at dress-up shops | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

New nonstop services coming to Orlando International Airport this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
ORLANDO, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

South Florida to benefit from high-speed train service

Plans are underway for a high-speed train service to operate between Miami and Orlando. The plans are being undertaken by a privately-owned company, Brightline which already provides inter-city rail routes connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The new route is expected to open in early 2023. Current travel...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Quiet Restaurants in Orlando for a Super Chill Date

Sometimes you just want a quiet night out with your date to inspire intimate conversation and high-quality one-on-one time. Orlando may have an abundance of bustling, high-energy restaurants to choose from, but there are also a variety of relaxing and... The post Quiet Restaurants in Orlando for a Super Chill Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

Atlas Cottage Homes Provides Alternative Affordable Housing

Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, plans to provide an alternative solution to help address Florida’s affordable housing crisis. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.
ORLANDO, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Drives To Space Force Base To Warn Them About Aliens

This story is literally out of this world! A Florida Man, steals a truck and drives to a Space Force base to warn them about aliens. Our Florida Man, Corey Johnson, was on a mission from the President of the Unites States. Yup, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies, Johnson said that he heard in his head the voice of the President telling him that U.S. aliens were fighting Chinese dragons. Also, that he needed to go to Patrick Space Force Base and inform them about this battle.

