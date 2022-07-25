Code Enforcement Meeting (No Live Broadcast)

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started June 1, and the Florida Department of Health in Orange County wants to make sure you and your family are prepared. To assist, here are some tips on what supplies you need to gather for your emergency supply kit. MAKING AN EMERGENCY SUPPLY KIT.
COCOA, Fla – Scammers are using city of Cocoa phone numbers to call customers and tell them they owe money on their account, according to the city. The city said even though the calls are coming from City of Cocoa phone numbers, those calls are false. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper...
On July 18, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 20-year-old mare in Orange County positive for strangles after presenting with nasal discharge. Her vaccination status is unknown, and 48 horses were exposed at the boarding facility where she resides. On July 19, an Indian River County mare...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 75-year-old man died after trying to cross U.S. Highway 1 on Wednesday. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. in Brevard County. According to a news release, the pedestrian was walking from east to west of U.S. Highway 1, attempting to cross the southbound lanes, but he was not in a marked crosswalk.
ORLANDO, Fla. – At the Kirkman road exit Tuesday afternoon, patrol cars were still parked at the end of the I-4 Express lane direct-connect off ramps with lights flashing, very visible to any drivers who might inadvertently try and get onto the off-ramp going the wrong way. When the...
Many of the moms and sons and daughters who showed up to help Tuesday were not from Central Florida. They were there to help Orange County students anyway. "Jack and Jill is a leadership organization that promotes leadership development education and empowerment of children to grow the future leaders of America," Lori Marshall, Chapter President for Jackson, Mississippi, said.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A wild video captures the moment Sunday when a speeding car barreled down the street, smashed into a toll booth and landed in the ocean on a Volusia County beach. Five people, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured when the driver, suffering from a medical...
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: Orange County’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to put a Rental Notices Ordinance in place. The ordinance protects tenants by requiring landlords to give a 60-day written notice for rent increases of more than 5%. The ordinance also provides protections for...
Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.
ORLANDO, Fla – Since back-to-school season is returning, here is a list of events happening around Central Florida that would help kids prepare to go back to the classrooms. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida law to leave your car keys in the ignition? | No more Fairy Godmothers-in-Training: Disney changes title for men working at dress-up shops | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travelers will be offered two new nonstop services from the Orlando International Airport beginning in October. The airport announced Tuesday its partner Avelo Airlines will offer nonstop services twice a week to Newport News/Williamsburg, Virginia, and Lansing, Michigan. Flights to Virginia will begin Oct. 19, and flights...
ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2022 – AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized as a 2022-2023 Best Hospital by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital was rated the No. 1 hospital in the Orlando metro area, and the No. 2 hospital in the state. It’s the 12th year in a row AdventHealth Orlando has claimed the top spot in Central Florida.
Plans are underway for a high-speed train service to operate between Miami and Orlando. The plans are being undertaken by a privately-owned company, Brightline which already provides inter-city rail routes connecting Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach. The new route is expected to open in early 2023. Current travel...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Where can residents go in Central Florida to find the lowest rents as housing costs skyrocket?. Head to the coast, according to Apartment List’s June...
Sometimes you just want a quiet night out with your date to inspire intimate conversation and high-quality one-on-one time. Orlando may have an abundance of bustling, high-energy restaurants to choose from, but there are also a variety of relaxing and...
WATCH: Enjoy a tour of a 3-bedroom, 2-bath Penthouse direct ocean condo at Solana Shores in Cape Canaveral, Florida with Bobby Freeman of McCoy Freeman Real Estate. Click here for more details. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Enjoy the Florida life at the popular and luxury ocean-front gated...
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying South Korea’s first space exploration mission from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday, August 2. The launch is targeted for 7:30 p.m. ET. SpaceX will launch the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO)...
Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, plans to provide an alternative solution to help address Florida’s affordable housing crisis. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.
This story is literally out of this world! A Florida Man, steals a truck and drives to a Space Force base to warn them about aliens. Our Florida Man, Corey Johnson, was on a mission from the President of the Unites States. Yup, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies, Johnson said that he heard in his head the voice of the President telling him that U.S. aliens were fighting Chinese dragons. Also, that he needed to go to Patrick Space Force Base and inform them about this battle.
Despite some counties seeing double-digit percent increases in assessed home values, several don’t intend to decrease property taxes much. Even those that are planning to reduce their millage rates will still receive millions more in revenue compared to the last fiscal year. In Pasco County, taxable property values are...
