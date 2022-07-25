Code Enforcement Meeting (No Live Broadcast)

Miami is the nation’s hottest apartment market, followed by mid-sized locations in the Northeast, according to RentCafe.com. As most cities across the U.S. are buzzing with renting activity, a recent study by RentCafe.com revealed the most competitive multifamily markets in the first part of 2022. Florida is by far the most sought-after regions when it comes to renting, largely due to a wave of new renters seeking warm weather and looser restrictions during the pandemic. Specifically, the Miami metro area is the hottest apartment market in the entire U.S., boasting high occupancy rates, low supply and record-high lease renewal rates.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO