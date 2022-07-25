Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras drew a standing ovation in perhaps his last home game at Wrigley Field, then keyed an early burst as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 Tuesday for their season-high sixth straight win. Contreras, one of three members left from the 2016 World Series title team, tipped his cap after being cheered at the plate his first time up. He hit a soft single to center field in a three-run first inning off Bryse Wilson (1-6). “When I started hearing it the first at-bat, it was amazing,” said Contreras, who hugged his teammates and coaches on the field after the game. “I tried to enjoy it as much as I could and took it all in.” Contreras, an All-Star catcher who can become a free agent after this season, has acknowledged this might be his last homestand as a member of the Cubs before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. He saluted the fans with a fist in his last at-bat in the seventh but struck out against reliever Tyler Beede.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO