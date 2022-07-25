ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates visit the Cubs to begin 2-game series

LINE: Cubs -150, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday to start a two-game series. Chicago has an 18-32 record at home and a 38-57 record overall. The Cubs have hit 96 total home runs to rank ninth in the...

Contreras’ message to Cubs fans after emotional day

If this is it for Willson Contreras in a Cubs uniform at Wrigley Field, he wants the North Side faithful to know at least one thing. “I have a lot of things in my head right now about the fans but nothing but love,” Contreras said after Tuesday’s 4-2 win over the Pirates. “I'd like to thank you all.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Nico Hoerner's double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. “He wants that moment probably more than anyone I’ve been around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “Nice base hit for him there.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
