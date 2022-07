Groceries have never been the most glamorous weekly expense. With the price of food going through the roof, grocery shopping has become an exercise in adaptability. Trying to save money at the grocery store and wandering the aisles hunting for food items that would normally be in stock (but are now hard to find) have been all-too-common occurrences in 2022. Local shops aren't the only ones low on supply as even the big-name chains aren't immune to the shortage.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO