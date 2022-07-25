Outfest closes with screening of Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

EMBED <> More Videos Outfest closes with Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outfest ended its 10-day run in Los Angeles on Sunday with a horror film starring Kevin Bacon.

The LGBTQ+ film festival wrapped up with the world premiere of "They/Them," the directorial debut by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan.

Kevin Bacon and the rest of the cast walked the red carpet.

The film is set in an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. The cast talked about the importance of this queer/horror mashup, how representation in all genres is necessary and the pure fun of this also being a good old-fashioned slasher film.

This year was the 40th anniversary of the film festival.