ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Outfest closes with screening of Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ze2GP_0grdbagC00
EMBED <> More Videos Outfest closes with Kevin Bacon horror film 'They/Them'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Outfest ended its 10-day run in Los Angeles on Sunday with a horror film starring Kevin Bacon.

The LGBTQ+ film festival wrapped up with the world premiere of "They/Them," the directorial debut by Oscar-nominated screenwriter John Logan.

Kevin Bacon and the rest of the cast walked the red carpet.

The film is set in an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp. The cast talked about the importance of this queer/horror mashup, how representation in all genres is necessary and the pure fun of this also being a good old-fashioned slasher film.

This year was the 40th anniversary of the film festival.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
California Civic

Guess who’s back, back again

I subscribe to his streaming service (u/Outrageous_Bat1798) I was walking up Junipero and another person was walking down the hill, equidistant from this big pile of leaves on the sidewalk. It was so awkward. Trying not to make eye contact, shuffling to make room for one anothe- PEACOCK The leaves were Pete. We both shouted and stumbled backward. Thanks for the laugh ya dumb peacock. (u/Pizzajam)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Los Angeles, CA — 30 Top Places!

Los Angeles, also known as the City of Angels or LA, is a gorgeous metropolis in Southern California. It is home to an impressive array of dining choices, perfectly suiting your every craving, appetite, diet, and budget. You can find eateries offering a laid-back ambiance for a leisurely morning, spots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Outfest#Slasher Film#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Screenwriter#Racism#Lgbtqia
Jessamyn Dodd

Where To Go To The Drive In Movies in Los Angeles

Are you looking for something fun to do on summer nights? Grab the whole family and head out to a drive-in movie!. Drive-In movies are the perfect alternative to traditional movie theaters, with many of them charging a fraction of the price for tickets. They are especially great for families with younger children, as they allow you to walk around and stretch your legs during the film. You can bring your own snacks or purchase food at the concession stands if the drive-in offers the option.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

36 Free Things To Do In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to multi-million-dollar mansions, custom-made cars worth more than small islands, and, now, crippling gas prices. But there are some ways to enjoy this bustling coastal paradise that won’t bankrupt you; they’ll merely require a little planning. So if you’re just saving up for your next avocado toast or those mounting parking tickets, browse this list of free things to do in LA. There’s nothing better than L.A.’s array of arresting natural landscapes and mesmerizing lines of the architectural landmarks, except seeing them bathed in the golden haze of a sunset. Witnessing “magic hour” is an essential ritual in this city and is also absolutely free. Pick a spot from our list of 10 best places to catch a sunset here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Make Date Night Magical Again

The pandemic put a crimp in many fun activities, including one looked forward to by many couples… date night. However, date night is back and now is the time to add some magic to the routine. Falling into the “date night rut’ of visiting the same restaurant or bar...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
emmys.com

74th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards Winners Announced

The 2022 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented tonight live on Emmys.com/LA from the Television Academy Plaza in North Hollywood. Award-winning Spectrum News 1 journalist Giselle Fernández hosted this year's awards ceremony for the Television Academy, which was produced by Bob Bain and Bob Bain Productions. The livestreaming ceremony honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Human Interest, Sports, and the Environment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

409 N JUNE ST, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90004

Listed by Sheri Bienstock with The Bienstock Group. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sited on a 16,000+ sq ft lot sits this newer construction 7366 square foot Mediterranean home on Prime June Street in Hancock Park. Grand 2 story entry w/ sweeping staircase & skylights. Living room w/ beams & fireplace opens to sitting room & backyard. Office (currently used as a game room) off the entry. Formal dining room drenched in sunshine. Large kitchen w/ double islands, double appliances, breakfast room w/ windows to yard opens to large family room w/ double French doors to outside. Full bedroom suite + full bath w/ access to pool + powder room downstairs. Upstairs features master suite + 5 additional family bedrooms, all w/ adjacent bathrooms. Incredible expansive yard w/ large patio for dining, park-like grassy lawn, large pool + spa + deck. Magical estate perfect for true California indoor-outdoor living on the best street in Hancock Park. 3rd St. School District.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy