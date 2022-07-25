Mono Playground

Destiny 2's premium cosmetic items have really come into their own lately, especially when it comes to equipment. Not long ago, we got a whole set of cosmetics themed after woody wagon sedans, and during the last Festival of the Lost, Destiny's yearly Halloween event, Bungie released a sparrow modeled after a giant spider, complete with moving legs. For this year's summertime Solstice event, we've got a new challenger to the throne for best cosmetic vehicle: the Crab Cycle, a motorcycle shaped like a crab.

