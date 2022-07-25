Mono Playground

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Essential Games For August 2022 Confirmed

PlayStation has officially announced the next trio of free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers. PlayStation Plus August games include Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Of The Dead LTM Guide

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, bringing the undead to Warzone for a limited-time "Rebirth of the Dead" zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here is everything you need to know about surviving and collecting syringes this new mode. What is Rebirth of the Dead LTM.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Snag A Bunch Of Free Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher Goodies

CD Projekt Red turned 20 this year, and the studio is celebrating by giving away a bunch of free digital goodies. This isn’t the first time these items have been up for grabs, but if you missed out on the free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 swag, now’s your time to pick up both collections of freebies at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gamespot

Gamespot

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Launches For Mobile

Square Enix has announced that its new mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is now available. The newly released mobile game is based on the popular series Octopath Traveler. Players will be able to experience a new original story in the world of Orsterra set a few years before Octopath Traveler.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2 Sparrows Keep Getting Dumber (In A Good Way), Here's The Latest

Destiny 2's premium cosmetic items have really come into their own lately, especially when it comes to equipment. Not long ago, we got a whole set of cosmetics themed after woody wagon sedans, and during the last Festival of the Lost, Destiny's yearly Halloween event, Bungie released a sparrow modeled after a giant spider, complete with moving legs. For this year's summertime Solstice event, we've got a new challenger to the throne for best cosmetic vehicle: the Crab Cycle, a motorcycle shaped like a crab.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gamespot

Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Now Available. With a heatwave scorching Southern San Andreas, gas prices soaring, and the economy on the brink of collapse, it may look rocky out there...
GAS PRICE
Gamespot

Snag A HyperX Universal Headset For Only $15

Looking for a new headset or backup headset that won’t break the bank? Consider snagging the HyperX Cloud Stinger X while it's on sale for just $15, down from its usual $40. The impressive discount was originally offered by both Amazon and Best Buy, --so move fast if you want to cash in on the savings at Best Buy.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

defeatedfy

