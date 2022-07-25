Bicycle Challage - Wastelands

After our own lengthy preview of Madden 23 Franchise mode was published earlier this summer, the team at EA Tiburon released its own deep dive video into the mode that remains, for many players, the biggest draw in the entire package. Franchise mode in Madden 23 looks to be improved thanks to smarter scouting logic, a deeper draft class, and several other changes and fixes, but hidden in plain sight among a sea of bullet points is one crucial tweak that should excite anyone who plays in a Connected Franchise with other human players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO