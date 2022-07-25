Food banks see rising demand, falling support

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO