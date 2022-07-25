Food banks see rising demand, falling support

Donations at Mesa food banks are down. Demand is up. Hope is at a premium. It would seem, though, that there is no lack of fear. “Being that we are part church, there are people who believe that we are looking at those end times,” said David Sauer, social services director...
Owners of beloved Mesa game pub The Grid are facing a challenge more daunting than the Turbo Tunnel in Battletoads: raising enough cash over the next few days to keep the business open. According to co-owner Dillin Smith, they need to come up with a total of $6,500 by Sunday,...
Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
Police say a dead cow was lying near a fence and officers couldn't find water or food containers at Salazar's farm. Mesa business forced to move after building damaged by storms. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the...
Mesa resident Nora Leesley wants to know why she hasn’t received her absentee ballot for the upcoming election. At age 105, she still has a vivid interest in politics. Born in 1917, Leesley has lived through 25 presidential administrations – she was born during Woodrow Wilson’s term but liked Dwight Eisenhower the best.
PHOENIX — The Downtown Medical Respite Center run by local nonprofit Circle the City is springing into action to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. The virus spread quickly through the shelter for people experiencing homelessness, Circle the City’s Marty Hames said. “We went from two patients being COVID-positive...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Grid is a Mesa destination for gamers, music lovers, and foodies to come together. But the pandemic took a toll on the popular gamer pub, and the business is looking for help in making its rent this upcoming month. “I didn’t want to lose...
American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
Phoenix resorts offer great deals during the summer for family getaways. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix. Family getaways are something parents and kids look forward to during the summer months. However, not everyone has the time, money, or resources to be able to get out of town. That doesn't mean there aren't great ways to enjoy some family time right in your area with some fantastic staycation opportunities. My family enjoys time away from home together without hitting the road for a long drive or flight. The Valley of the Sun offers many spectacular summer deals for families interested in spending time away from the house. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix.
Phoenix’ housing market has experienced dizzying heights over the past two years and, like many other states, a period of calm is now on the cards. The good news? According to experts talking to Business Insider, the fundamentals of Phoenix and its real estate market are solid, for instance the current ratio of 65%/35% ratio of single-family to multi-family units in new real estate developments, meaning that any price drops will be reasonable – and will not represent a crash. For homeowners who’ve enjoyed their increased home value, the challenge is preserving that value – and to do that, targeted improvements are required.
The heat is on but the town gives Queen Creek seniors a cool place to socialize one day a week. The free Senior Program meets every Wednesday 9 a.m. to noon in the Library Recreation Annex at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. “The main goal is providing a social program for...
The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
What a difference a few months make! For the past two years, we have been in an extreme seller’s market. Homes were flying off the market at record prices with so many offers that realtors could hardly keep up. The real estate market has changed rather quickly, but it doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to buy a home.
PHOENIX — A north Phoenix neighborhood is experiencing flash flooding after a heavy monsoon storm rolled through Wednesday afternoon. In a subdivision backing Skunk Creek, just east of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway, a playground is flooded under nearly a foot of water off Night Owl Lane and Brilliant Sky Drive.
Great Older 4 Bed 2 Bath Plus Casita at Thomas & 24th St - This home has a formal living room, separate dining area off kitchen, an Arizona room plus a large bonus room plus 4 bedrooms. Space galore! Kitchen has been updated and has lots of cabinets and counter space plus a farm sink. Tile throughout for easy care. Laundry room inside. There is also a casita at rear of house that's a big studio - large living area, separate bath and kitchen.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
ARIZONA, USA — As cases of COVID-19 surge in some parts of the country, researchers are studying signs and symptoms of what's known as "long COVID." It focuses on circumstances where a patient experiences lasting effects of the virus or continues to test positive. One Valley man is now...
There is consensus on the Chandler City Council that it recognize the Juneteenth holiday in some fashion, but what form that will take remains up for debate. Council met for a work session July 11 to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday. Doing so would give city workers June 19 (or a day close to it if it falls on a weekend) off each year.
