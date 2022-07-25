ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

F*** This Game

Gamespot
 3 days ago

PlayStation Plus Free Games For August 2022 Leaked

The next batch of free games for PlayStation Plus members has leaked early. Yet again, serial leaker billbil-kun has posted the trio of freebies on Dealabs ahead of the official announcement. The August 2022 PlayStation Plus lineup will include Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. This would undoubtedly be one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. An official announcement from PlayStation should arrive later today.
Immortality

Tengoku Struggle: Strayside

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

Octopath Traveler: Champions Of The Continent Launches For Mobile

Square Enix has announced that its new mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, is now available. The newly released mobile game is based on the popular series Octopath Traveler. Players will be able to experience a new original story in the world of Orsterra set a few years before Octopath Traveler.
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Of The Dead LTM Guide

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, bringing the undead to Warzone for a limited-time "Rebirth of the Dead" zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here is everything you need to know about surviving and collecting syringes this new mode. What is Rebirth of the Dead LTM.
Ubisoft's Fighting Game Brawlhalla Adds Assassin's Creed Heroes Ezio And Eivor

Ubisoft's free-to-play fighting game, Brawlhalla, is adding two popular characters from the publisher's Assassin's Creed series. Ezio and Eivor, some of the oldest and newest heroes from Ubisoft's stealthy-stabby series, are now available in Brawlhalla as part of the game's latest Epic Crossover event. Brawlhalla players can buy Ezio for...
Nukikore Vol.10 Mirai Set 02

Snag A Bunch Of Free Cyberpunk 2077 And Witcher Goodies

CD Projekt Red turned 20 this year, and the studio is celebrating by giving away a bunch of free digital goodies. This isn’t the first time these items have been up for grabs, but if you missed out on the free Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 swag, now’s your time to pick up both collections of freebies at the same time.
Handy Xbox Series X|S Feature Will Save You A Few Clicks

Microsoft has added a handy new feature to the Xbox Series X|S, which members of the Xbox Insider's top testing tier are currently trying out. The update adds additional warning badges in the My Games & Apps section of the console, which will notify users if they don't have a license or a disc for a game before they play it.
Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
GTA VI Characters, Setting, And Other Details Leak | GameSpot News

Bombshell news for GTA VI, your PlayStation Plus games for August, and some disappointing news for the Knights of the Old Republic remake. All this on today’s GameSpot News. A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier gives us the biggest info dump for Grand Theft Auto VI that we’ve ever gotten, both for details on what to expect in the game, as well as behind-the-scenes at Rockster on its development. Firstly, let’s talk about the contents of the game itself.
Apex Legends' Vantage Is Already Breaking The Rules

Apex Legends revealed its newest character earlier this week, and she's already causing trouble. Based on a recent tweet from Respawn, it seems Vantage has broken a rule from the official Apex Games rulebook. The rule in question is described as "Rule #13: Unauthorized Instruments" and regards the use of pets in the Apex Games.
Destiny 2 Sparrows Keep Getting Dumber (In A Good Way), Here's The Latest

Destiny 2's premium cosmetic items have really come into their own lately, especially when it comes to equipment. Not long ago, we got a whole set of cosmetics themed after woody wagon sedans, and during the last Festival of the Lost, Destiny's yearly Halloween event, Bungie released a sparrow modeled after a giant spider, complete with moving legs. For this year's summertime Solstice event, we've got a new challenger to the throne for best cosmetic vehicle: the Crab Cycle, a motorcycle shaped like a crab.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
Best Phone Controllers For Mobile Gaming On iOS And Android

Mobile devices are making it more apparent every day that they would like to be considered gaming devices as much as they are considered telephones and social media scrollers. All the popular brands of mobile devices are powerful enough to play fully realized, visually impressive experiences or stream them from other sources. Games like Diablo Immortal are nearly indistinguishable from their console counterparts, but touchscreens still don't make for the best gaming experiences. Below you will find our suggestions for the best phone controller options for the kinds of experiences you want to have on your mobile device.
