Video Games

Ghost Trap

Gamespot
 3 days ago

www.gamespot.com

Road Draftsman

ENTERTAINMENT
Doodle Drive

TV & VIDEOS
Selenelion

TV & VIDEOS
Japanese TeTris

WORLD
Immortality

TECHNOLOGY
Wolverine: Patch #4

What started as simple recon in the jungles of Madripoor has erupted into all-out war!. Now if PATCH and the mutants known as the KRASNYS are to survive against the forces of GENERAL COY, NICK FURY & S.H.I.E.L.D. and the mysterious NEMIKOVA, it's going to take a heavy dose of luck and adamantium rage!
VIDEO GAMES
Robin #16 - Lazarus Secrets

Robin’s investigation into Lazarus Island is put on hold as Lord Death Man strikes. Damian and Hawke are called to Tokyo by Flatline to help her deal with her crazed mentor. Which means…killer-bros road trip!
TV SERIES
Reconcile with cats [Cat + Tank + Ningen = RogueLike]

PETS
Dr.Pumpkin

TV & VIDEOS
Mozart Requiem

MUSIC
PlayStation Plus Essential Free Games For August 2022 Revealed

Following yet another leak, PlayStation has confirmed the PlayStation Plus Essential free games lineup for August 2022. The next batch of PS Plus games includes Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and Little Nightmares. This is undoubtedly one of the best PS Plus lineups of the year. Plus, PS5 owners will be able to play the enhanced versions of THPS and Yakuza. All three games will be free for PS5 and PS4 subscribers starting August 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Batman: Fortress #3

Time is running out after a disastrous first encounter with the invading alien force, and Batman is forced to change his tactics and team up with the last person on Earth he could have expected. The mystery deepens around the absent Man of Steel, as the alien motives become more clear…
COMICS
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

VIDEO GAMES
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Rebirth Of The Dead LTM Guide

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded is now live in Warzone, bringing the undead to Warzone for a limited-time "Rebirth of the Dead" zombie-themed mode for Rebirth Island. Here is everything you need to know about surviving and collecting syringes this new mode. What is Rebirth of the Dead LTM.
VIDEO GAMES
GTA VI Characters, Setting, And Other Details Leak | GameSpot News

Bombshell news for GTA VI, your PlayStation Plus games for August, and some disappointing news for the Knights of the Old Republic remake. All this on today’s GameSpot News. A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier gives us the biggest info dump for Grand Theft Auto VI that we’ve ever gotten, both for details on what to expect in the game, as well as behind-the-scenes at Rockster on its development. Firstly, let’s talk about the contents of the game itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Amazing Spider-Man #6

The nine-hundredth issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN comes out the month of Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, and we are pulling out ALL THE STOPS!. Someone from Spider-Man's past has captured the Sinister Six and used them to create the truly terrifying SINISTER ADAPTOID!. This is one of the biggest adventures in Spider-History...
COMICS
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Review - Masters of War

The premise of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a bit unusual, but it sets the stage for a 100-hour epic through a fascinating world with strong characters and rewarding combat. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 may stumble from time to time, particularly in its dialogue, but its ambitious premise pays off with a heartfelt conclusion. It takes place in the world of Aionios, where two warring nations--Keves and Agnus--are locked in an endless struggle for resources. These resources are quite literally a matter of life and death. When a soldier is killed on the battlefield, their life force powers the opposing faction's Ferronis, a giant mech that doubles as a base of operations. The life force of fallen soldiers is imperative for one side to succeed over the other.
VIDEO GAMES
Today's Wordle Answer (#401) - July 25, 2022

Hey there y'all, welcome back to a fresh new week of Wordle! Today is July 25 and we've got a hell of a specific word on the docket for the day. Today's word isn't necessarily lacking in that sense, but it's got such a specific usage in our day-to-day that it's functionally as straight a shooter as they come, which makes it all the easier to get.
JENNIFER LOPEZ
The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country #4

The Corinthian’s hunt for answers about the Smiling Man transcends even his own self-preservation as he returns to the waking world—and his unlikely human partner—in defiance of Dream’s orders. But when he finds out just how many people have seen the Smiling Man?. Then the bodies...
COMICS

