Elemental Warriors

Bombshell news for GTA VI, your PlayStation Plus games for August, and some disappointing news for the Knights of the Old Republic remake. All this on today’s GameSpot News. A report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier gives us the biggest info dump for Grand Theft Auto VI that we’ve ever gotten, both for details on what to expect in the game, as well as behind-the-scenes at Rockster on its development. Firstly, let’s talk about the contents of the game itself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 HOURS AGO