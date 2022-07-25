15-year-old shot by stray round in Cincinnati, police say

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 27, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) - The Clark County coroner has identified two other people killed during a shooting and fire on Sunday that also led to the death of a Clark County deputy. Cole White of South Charleston, and Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield, were killed during the incident at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Eastern Clark County. Their causes of death remain under investigation. And funeral services have been set for Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed while responding to the reported break in at the mobile home. The funeral will be at noon Monday, August 1st, at First Christian Church in Springfield.

