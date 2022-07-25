Black figs, feta and red wine recipe by ​​Selin Kiazim

Black figs, feta and red wine.

Black figs are one of my favourite fruits. I love them on their own, or in dishes like this paired with some salty cheese. Eating a fig will immediately transport me back to my grandparents’ garden in Cyprus. They have a big old fig tree and, when I was a young girl, there was nothing better than sitting underneath its hand-like leaves eating fruit after fruit. I still get excited about fig season each year, and I will always plan in some dishes for our menus at the restaurant; this recipe, in several iterations, has featured more than once. By no means do you need to go the full nine yards on this. If all you have time for is smashing a couple of figs over a piece of toast and then crumbling over some cheese, then do that. Whatever route you do go down, please do not eat figs out of season. They are the absolute worst, and worse still because they are just so magical when they are properly ripe.

Serves 4

red wine 100ml (full bodied)

dark brown sugar 40g

beetroot 1 small or ½ large, peeled and roughly chopped

vinegar 1½ tbsp (red, white, apple cider or moscatel)

black figs 6-8, perfectly ripe, cut into quarters

feta 50-70g (I like to use sheep’s milk feta)

chives 5, finely chopped

sea salt flakes

extra virgin olive oil

In a small pan, combine the red wine, sugar, beetroot and vinegar, and place over a medium heat. Bring to a simmer and reduce for 10-15 minutes or until the mixture turns to a syrup-like consistency. A good way to test this (if you are unsure) is to put a little of the syrup, straight out of the pan, on a small plate. Place in the freezer for 5 minutes to cool it down. When you take it out and the syrup holds on the plate without running too quickly, then it’s ready. If it completely sticks to the plate and doesn’t run, then add a little water to the pan and adjust over a gentle heat.

Strain off the syrup (discard the beetroot) and leave to cool to room temperature.

To serve, coat the figs in the syrup. Arrange on plates and then crumble over the feta. Sprinkle with chives, sea salt flakes and a drizzle of your best extra virgin olive oil.

From Three by Selin Kiazim (Quadrille, £25)