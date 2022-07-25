Cold almond, melon and pastis soup (with bits of crispy ham) recipe by Alex Jackson

Cold almond, melon and pastis soup (with bits of crispy ham).

This is based on the famous Andalusian chilled almond soup, ajo blanco. The pastis gives it a lovely aniseed note. The sherry vinegar really is important here; its dark, deep character brings everything together very nicely, while a little lemon juice brings a brighter acidity to balance the pastis. Melon is my go-to addition to this dish on hot summer days, curled with a spoon, dripping pale orange juices into the white pool of very cold soup. And the crispy ham is delicious with it because … well, it’s crispy ham. I have always found that using almond flour rather than grinding whole almonds makes for a smoother result. Alternatively, you can pass the soup through a sieve before adding your bits, but I detest passing things through sieves with a passion, and will go to any lengths to avoid it.

Serves 4

ground almonds 250g (almond flour)

garlic ½ clove, peeled and crushed to a fine paste with salt

cold water 325ml

olive oil 2 tbsp

sherry vinegar 2 tbsp

pastis 1 tbsp

cured ham 2 thin slices (prosciutto, serrano or bayonne ham if possible)

ripe melon 1 (charentais if possible), chilled

sea salt

Place the almonds and crushed garlic in a blender and blitz until extremely smooth. The paste will reach a stage where it won’t get any smoother without the addition of a little water, so add just enough water to facilitate this. If you add the water too quickly, the paste will thin out before it has had the chance to be cut thinner, and your soup won’t be smooth. Continue, slowly, to blend while adding the water until you are happy that the almond paste is suitably smooth.

When all the water has been added and the almond soup is the consistency of pouring cream, drizzle in the olive oil. (You can always add more water if the soup is too thick.) Add the sherry vinegar and pastis, then season with salt to taste. Chill the soup thoroughly in the refrigerator. (The chilling process can be sped up slightly by adding ice to the almond paste instead of water when the soup is almost ready.)

While you wait for the soup to chill, crisp up the slices of ham by frying them gently in a pan, or by baking them in a low oven. Crumble the ham into shards and set aside.

When ready to serve, spoon out curls of cold melon and place in serving bowls. Pour over the almond soup, then drizzle with olive oil and top with the crispy ham. Serve very cold, with an extra ice cube in the bowl, if necessary.

From Sardine by Alex Jackson (Pavilion, £25)