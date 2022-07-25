ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Georgina Hayden’s recipe for cherry and rose sharlotta

By Georgina Hayden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQqDe_0grdYxlc00
Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

This classic Greek Cypriot dessert feels quite retro, in the same way trifle does, and equally deserves a resurrection. Sharlotta is the kind of pudding that your mama or yiayia (grandma) would present after Sunday dinner. Historically the base would be made from leftover cake scraps from the week (and you can do that too if you like), with a few chopped-up spoon sweets added in for good measure. It’s an easy, make-ahead dish that is perfect for entertaining. I’ve given it a bit of love here with poached cherries and rose petals – a simple twist that makes it feel a little bit more fancy.

Serves 8

trifle fingers 125g, savoiardi or boudoir biscuits

amaretto 5 tbsp, or cherry liqueur

full fat milk 1 litre

cornflour 80g

caster sugar 200g

single cream 300ml

rose water 2 tbsp

cherries 450g, stones removed

lemon juice of ½

rose petals to decorate (optional)

Line a serving dish, about 28cm x 20cm, with the trifle fingers. Drizzle with the amaretto or cherry liqueur and leave to one side. Pour the milk into a large saucepan and place on a medium heat. Whisk the cornflour and 120g of the caster sugar in a large mixing bowl and then very slowly whisk in enough warm milk until you have a smooth mixture. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and keep whisking over the hob until thickened and smooth – this should take 3-5 minutes. Turn the heat down a little if it’s bubbling too much. When it becomes like a very thick custard, whisk in the single cream and rose water. Cook for a further minute and pour over the soaked sponge fingers and leave to cool, then transfer to the fridge.

Place the cherries in a small pan with the remaining 80g caster sugar, the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of water. Bring to the boil over a high heat, then turn down slightly and simmer for 10 minutes, until syrupy. Leave to cool. When everything is ready, serve the sharlotta with the poached cherries over the top, and garnish with rose petals, if you like.

Georgina Hayden is a cook and author of Nistisima (Bloomsbury, £26)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The 20 best easy Mediterranean recipes

Dishes that read like poetry: pomegranate fattoush, burrata on bruschetta, huevos a la flamenca, strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes. Twenty delicious and easy recipes from the north and south of the Mediterranean. We have Richard Olney’s fabled fennel baked with white wine, Claudia Roden’s chicken with olives and boiled lemons, Imad Alarnab’s baked halibut. Simple lunches and dinners to be eaten inside or out. Pasta con le sarde from Giorgio Locatelli, black figs, feta and red wine from Selin Kiazim. Summery food for friends or family, or a near-effortless treat on your own.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherries#Rose#Cherry#Caster Sugar#Food Drink#Greek Cypriot
recipesgram.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Quick Baileys Tiramisu (15-Minute Recipe)

This easy Baileys tiramisu is ideal indulgent dessert for sharing with family and friends. It will take you just 15 minutes to make it, plus at least 6 hours (or preferably overnight) chilling. Servings 6 to 8. Ingredients:. 500 grams mascarpone. 50 grams caster sugar. 1 teaspoon vanilla paste (or...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy