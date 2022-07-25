Georgina Hayden’s recipe for cherry and rose sharlotta

Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

This classic Greek Cypriot dessert feels quite retro, in the same way trifle does, and equally deserves a resurrection. Sharlotta is the kind of pudding that your mama or yiayia (grandma) would present after Sunday dinner. Historically the base would be made from leftover cake scraps from the week (and you can do that too if you like), with a few chopped-up spoon sweets added in for good measure. It’s an easy, make-ahead dish that is perfect for entertaining. I’ve given it a bit of love here with poached cherries and rose petals – a simple twist that makes it feel a little bit more fancy.

Serves 8

trifle fingers 125g, savoiardi or boudoir biscuits

amaretto 5 tbsp, or cherry liqueur

full fat milk 1 litre

cornflour 80g

caster sugar 200g

single cream 300ml

rose water 2 tbsp

cherries 450g, stones removed

lemon juice of ½

rose petals to decorate (optional)

Line a serving dish, about 28cm x 20cm, with the trifle fingers. Drizzle with the amaretto or cherry liqueur and leave to one side. Pour the milk into a large saucepan and place on a medium heat. Whisk the cornflour and 120g of the caster sugar in a large mixing bowl and then very slowly whisk in enough warm milk until you have a smooth mixture. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and keep whisking over the hob until thickened and smooth – this should take 3-5 minutes. Turn the heat down a little if it’s bubbling too much. When it becomes like a very thick custard, whisk in the single cream and rose water. Cook for a further minute and pour over the soaked sponge fingers and leave to cool, then transfer to the fridge.

Place the cherries in a small pan with the remaining 80g caster sugar, the lemon juice and 2 tablespoons of water. Bring to the boil over a high heat, then turn down slightly and simmer for 10 minutes, until syrupy. Leave to cool. When everything is ready, serve the sharlotta with the poached cherries over the top, and garnish with rose petals, if you like.

Georgina Hayden is a cook and author of Nistisima (Bloomsbury, £26)