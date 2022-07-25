Fried courgette and tomatoes with garlic vinegar recipe by Meedu Saad

Fried courgette and tomatoes with garlic vinegar.

This is a dish my father likes to make, usually to accompany grilled fish, but it can be eaten as it is with some warm bread and salty cheese – perfect for a warm summer evening with a glass of wine.

Serves 1 as a main, or 2 as a side

tomato 1

courgette 2

garlic 1 clove, finely sliced

sherry vinegar 100ml

olive oil 100ml, plus enough to shallow fry the courgettes

soft herbs 20g, such as dill and flat-leaf parsley

sea salt to taste

Begin by slicing the tomato very thinly. My personal favourite is ox heart tomato but any kind will do as long as it is ripe and sweet.

Next slice the courgette lengthways and shallow fry in olive oil, turning until golden brown. While the courgettes slices are still hot, start layering them and the tomato on a plate; the residual heat from the courgette will soften the tomato.

In a small pan, heat a little oil, roughly 100ml, and add the garlic – do not allow it to brown, just soften. Turn off the heat and add the vinegar to the pan, then while still warm, pour this over the tomatoes and courgettes. Finish with some sea salt and chopped herbs – I like a little dill and some parsley but if this is accompanying a meal, use herbs that will complement the other dishes.

Meedu Saad is head chef at Kiln, London W1. His new restaurant opens in 2023