Strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes – fresas en moscatel con mantecados recipe by Sam Clark and Sam Clark

By Sam Clark and Sam Clark
 3 days ago
Strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes – fresas en moscatel con mantecados.

Along the Alameda Principal in Málaga, there is a bar called Antigua Casa de Guardia that has been open for 150 years. It is lined with huge old casks filled with a wonderful selection of Málaga wines. One of these is moscatel, a sweet but complex wine made from the moscatel grape. We marinate strawberries in this amber nectar, and serve them with “mantecados”, Moorish cinnamon sandcakes.

Serves 8

strawberries 800g, washed, drained and stalks removed

moscatel Málaga wine 560ml or moscatel sherry

icing sugar 1 dsp

For the mantecados (makes about 20)

plain flour 140g

whole blanched almonds 40g

unsalted butter 90g

caster sugar 60g

ground cinnamon 1 tsp

Mix the strawberries with the moscatel and icing sugar to taste, and marinate in the fridge for a few hours.

Preheat the oven to 170C fan/gas mark 5.

Brown the flour in a tray on the top shelf of the preheated oven for about 20 minutes until beige in colour. Roast the almonds until light brown, then grind as fine as possible. Beat the butter and sugar together until soft, pale and fluffy, then add the flour, almonds and cinnamon. Pack the mixture together on a flat surface so it is about 1.5cm thick, and with a sherry glass or round pastry cutter about 3cm in diameter cut out little rounds. Place these on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper, and bake for 30-45 minutes on the middle shelf of the preheated oven until golden. Remove and cool completely.

Serve the strawberries in a bowl with the moscatel syrup and the mantecados on the side.

From Moro The Cookbook by Samantha Clark & Samuel Clark (Ebury Publishing, £25)

The 20 best easy Mediterranean recipes

Dishes that read like poetry: pomegranate fattoush, burrata on bruschetta, huevos a la flamenca, strawberries in moscatel with sandcakes. Twenty delicious and easy recipes from the north and south of the Mediterranean. We have Richard Olney’s fabled fennel baked with white wine, Claudia Roden’s chicken with olives and boiled lemons, Imad Alarnab’s baked halibut. Simple lunches and dinners to be eaten inside or out. Pasta con le sarde from Giorgio Locatelli, black figs, feta and red wine from Selin Kiazim. Summery food for friends or family, or a near-effortless treat on your own.
Black figs, feta and red wine recipe by ​​Selin Kiazim

Black figs are one of my favourite fruits. I love them on their own, or in dishes like this paired with some salty cheese. Eating a fig will immediately transport me back to my grandparents’ garden in Cyprus. They have a big old fig tree and, when I was a young girl, there was nothing better than sitting underneath its hand-like leaves eating fruit after fruit. I still get excited about fig season each year, and I will always plan in some dishes for our menus at the restaurant; this recipe, in several iterations, has featured more than once. By no means do you need to go the full nine yards on this. If all you have time for is smashing a couple of figs over a piece of toast and then crumbling over some cheese, then do that. Whatever route you do go down, please do not eat figs out of season. They are the absolute worst, and worse still because they are just so magical when they are properly ripe.
Strawberry and Peach Sangria

Big pitchers of sangria were made for hot summer nights or cool fall ones by camp fires. They're fruity and refreshing, but the addition of brandy and dry wine keeps them from being cloying. Find out how to make a batch of strawberry-peach sangria, and enjoy a pitcher soon in a shady spot in your yard.
