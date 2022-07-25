ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The dystopian American reality one month after the Roe v Wade reversal

By Jessica Glenza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06goC0_0grdYilx00

Severe new restrictions upend reproductive care across whole regions of the US. Patients report delays for procedures that were once common and routine, as doctors fear vague new laws with criminal penalties. A 10-year-old rape victim was forced to travel out of state to terminate a pregnancy. And activists promise more draconian restrictions to come.

In the month since the supreme court bombshell that ended the right to abortion, this picture is the new American reality, as states across the south and midwest embrace their new ability to ban abortion – at times without exception. The consequences have been both chaotic and predictable.

“Everything is super in flux right now,” said Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights research organization.

“We’re looking at probably about 15 million women living in a state with an abortion ban right now. That number we expect to increase, because more states are looking to ban abortion – and we could see as much as half of the country without abortion access very soon.”

At its most basic level, the upheaval caused by the supreme court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization has endangered patients , doctors and lawyers said. Dobbs ended federal abortion protections nearly 50 years after the landmark decision Roe v Wade, and returned regulation of abortion to states.

Bans at six weeks gestation or earlier, before most women know they are pregnant, are in force in 12 states as of Thursday . The bans have forced patients seeking abortions, and who have the time and money, to travel hundreds of miles from home. At times, that travel has also placed friends, family and abortion rights organizations in legal jeopardy , as states have criminalized helping people obtain abortions. Other patients have seen routine care for miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies delayed, as doctors fear criminal sanctions should they accidentally violate bans.

“Truly frustrating and harrowing in my view, the state of Texas [being] intentionally ambiguous about when hospitals can provide care ,” said David Donatti, a staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas. Patients face “prolonged pain and suffering for pregnancies that are not viable, because the chilling effect of what the state of Texas has done is so powerful”, he said.

More broadly, however, the court’s late June decision has shifted what was once a fight over national abortion policy to multiple fights in individual states, and even local governments. In Louisiana, the legality of abortion has changed almost daily , as a court case about three new abortion bans progresses. On the local level, some progressive cities such as Austin, Texas , intend to bar police from investigating abortion-related cases, even as the state bans the procedure.

Meanwhile, small towns and some conservative prosecutors have vowed enforcement. In Benton county, Arkansas, the local prosecutor warned abortion would be investigated “ like any other potential crime ”.

In those states where abortion remains legal, patients have suddenly found clinic appointments full. In Kansas, the nearest state to Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas (all of which have banned abortion), clinics are at capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUy2v_0grdYilx00
Danielle Maness, chief nurse executive, stands in an empty examination room used to perform abortions at the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston. A judge recently blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban. Photograph: Leah Willingham/AP

“We just don’t have enough appointments to meet the need,” said Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which once operated clinics in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, as well as Kansas. “That’s something we’re trying to make clear to Kansans as well.” The nearest clinics with appointments may now be in Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico , she said.

A still untold number of patients will carry unwanted or dangerous pregnancies to term, a situation likely to worsen as more states bring bans online in the coming weeks.

North Dakota, Idaho and Wyoming are all expected to begin enforcing bans this summer. Indiana has called a special session to restrict abortion. A more severe criminal ban, providing punishments of 99 years in prison and $100,000 in fines, is also expected in Texas, where abortion is already banned.

The court’s decision has also rippled into politics, as Americans absorb the shock of rescinding a nearly 50-year-old precedent.

Kansas is representative of one such political battle. On 2 August, voters there will cast ballots on the first abortion-related referendum in the country, in what is likely to be a tight and closely watched campaign. Its neighboring states have, one by one, banned abortion: when the supreme court allowed Texas to ban abortion at six weeks gestation in 2021, clinics in Oklahoma began to care for Texas patients; then Oklahoma passed a similar six-week ban, forcing patients to Missouri and Kansas; when the court ruled in Dobbs, Missouri banned abortion, too. That has left Kansas as a legal haven for abortion.

It may not remain that way. Lawmakers have placed a statewide constitutional amendment vote on the primary ballot, which would give the Republican-dominated state legislature more latitude to restrict abortion in a state where lawmakers have already shown interest in banning it.

However, Kansas could also be a bellwether of how overturning Roe v Wade has changed the political landscape. New polling suggests the court’s decision may have galvanized supporters of abortion rights – an issue that previously motivated its opponents more strongly than supporters. About 85% of Americans support legal abortion under at least some circumstances. Historically, however, they have been less well organized than anti-abortion groups.

Now, there has been a “dramatic increase in moderate Republicans, apolitical folks” who have found themselves interested in the Kansas referendum , said Ashley All from Kansas for Constitutional Freedom, a group that supports abortion rights. She said the court’s decision “was a wake-up call for people who thought their constitutional rights were protected at the federal level – and that is not the case now”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lut2V_0grdYilx00
A billboard in Kansas City urges Kansas voters to say ‘no’ to a proposed amendment that would assert there’s no right to abortion. Photograph: Gabriella Borter/Reuters

Kansas won’t be the only place where the new political reality is tested. A record number of states have ballot initiatives on abortion rights this fall. Voters in Kentucky and Montana will be asked to vote on anti-abortion ballot measures, while voters in California and Vermont will be asked to protect abortion rights. Campaigners in Michigan , too, are working to secure a ballot initiative to protect abortion rights.

Notably, local campaigners said Kansas’s abortion rights vote has also energized the LGBTQ+ community. The rights to gay marriage, same-sex intimacy and contraception were all called into question in the Dobbs decision in a concurring opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the court should “reconsider” cases granting those rights.

“They’re showing up and showing out,” Martha Pint, co-president of the League of Women Voters in Kansas. “This right to reproductive choice – they honestly feel their rights will be next.”

While there does appear to be bipartisan support in Congress for enshrining protections for gay marriage in statute – even as Senate Republicans are expected to block protections for abortion and contraception – any hopes that abortion bans would increase support among Republicans for social safety net programs have so far been dashed . Instead, anti-abortion groups have focused on closing remaining legal routes to abortion .

“When all is said and done, about half of the states [could ban] abortion,” said Nash. “Meaning 34 million women of reproductive age would live without access.”

Comments / 52

Tabatha Flagg
2d ago

they have been busy making up restrictions, but how interesting the state leaders who are jumping at the chance to ban abortion are not doing anything to improve the childcare situation, the public schools, not implementing paid family leave, not providing better access to medical care etc etc... proving once again they do not care about these babies after birth.... hypocrisy at its best.... Taliban America

Reply(12)
19
Pixtri
2d ago

Having been pregnant, by choice, with planning, only solidified my pro-choice stance. No one should ever have to maintain a pregnancy they don't want or that could be harmful to them. All pregnancies should be wanted. It's better for women, families, and far, far better for children. My best advice for people who disagree with me is to not personally choose to have an abortion.

Reply
10
o24u
2d ago

It should be up the States….we had over 50 women call my office wanting Tubals done since they couldn’t get an abortion. Using abortion as a form of birth control is wrong on so many levels

Reply(22)
9
Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Roe V Wade#Abortion Clinic#Legislature#Abortion Laws#American#The Guttmacher Institute#The Supreme Court
Newsweek

Missouri Woman Says Walgreens Denied Her Miscarriage Meds After Losing Baby

A Missouri woman says she was refused the medicine she needed to safely pass her miscarriage by a Walgreens pharmacist two days before Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. In a Reddit post, the woman said that after trying for a baby for a long time, she and her husband finally became pregnant. However, at a nine week scan, she was told there was no heartbeat and a doctor confirmed the pregnancy was not viable.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Republicans Took a Woman’s Right to Choose. Now They’re Threatening Her Right to Travel

The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy