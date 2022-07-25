ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich’s recipe for stuffed aubergine boats

By Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Photograph: Romas Foord/The Observer

Serves 4 as a main or 8 as part of a larger spread of dishes

For roasting the boats

aubergines 4 small

olive oil 4 tbsp

garlic 1 clove, peeled and crushed

salt and pepper a generous sprinkling each

For the filling

onion 1 large (about 140g), peeled and finely diced

olive oil 3 tbsp

minced lamb 400g

salt 1 tsp

baharat spice mix 1 tbsp – you can use ready-made baharat or Lebanese seven-spice mix, which can be found in supermarkets

ground cinnamon 1 tsp

ground turmeric ½ tsp

tomato puree 2 tsp

For the topping

cherry tomatoes 10-12 , halved

feta 80g, crumbled

parsley a few sprigs, leaves chopped

Heat your oven to 200C fan/gas mark 7.

Halve the aubergines lengthways. Use a small knife to score the flesh of the aubergines in a criss-cross pattern, taking care not to cut through the skin. Mix the olive oil with the garlic, salt and pepper, and brush very generously all over the flesh of the aubergines. Place on a tray in the oven and roast, cut-side up, for 15-20 minutes or until the flesh is beautifully golden and feels soft when pressed. Remove from the oven.

In the meantime, place the diced onion and oil in a frying pan over a high heat and cook until golden. Add the minced lamb and salt, keep the heat high and use a spoon to break the meat into little pieces so that it starts to brown. Mix in the spices and cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir in the tomato puree and 4 tablespoons of water, and continue to stir while it cooks for a further 3 minutes.

Spoon the mince on to the roasted aubergine boats, using up all the mixture, and spread to cover the cut surfaces. Top with the tomato halves and feta, and return to the oven for 10 minutes. Remove and sprinkle with the chopped parsley just before serving.

Adapted from Honey & Co At Home: Middle Eastern Recipes From Our Kitchen by Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich (Pavilion, £26)

