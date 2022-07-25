ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Pomegranate fattoush recipe by Georgina Hayden

By Georgina Hayden
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dRBYw_0grdYeF300
Photograph: Kristin Perers

As a kid I could never understand why the adults in my family would fight over the salad bowl, dunking their bread into the juices at the bottom … I came to see the error of my ways and now know there are few things better than bread saturated in a tangy, punchy salad dressing. Fattoush is one of my favourite salads – it’s the perfect vehicle for slightly stale pitta (the Arabic word “fatteh” means “crumbs”) given a new lease of life in crunchy, peppery, sweet salad. I’ve ramped up the tart and sweet elements with pomegranate, and I think it works a dream.

Serves 4-6 2

extra virgin olive oil

dried oregano 1 tsp

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

pomegranate molasses 1 tbsp

lemon 1

garlic 1 clove

pomegranate ½

ripe, mixed-colour tomatoes 500g

cucumber 1 small or ½ large

spring onions 6

flat-leaf parsley 1 bunch

radishes 6

cos lettuce 1, or 2 little gem lettuces

sumac 1 tsp

Preheat the oven to 160C fan/gas mark 4. Open out the pitta breads like a book and drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle over the oregano and season a little. Pop in the oven for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden and crisp. Leave to cool for 10 minutes, then break them up.

While the pitta are in the oven, make the dressing. Whisk or shake together 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, the pomegranate molasses and the juice of the lemon. Peel and crush the garlic clove with the side of your knife and add it to the dressing. Season generously, whisk together then leave to one side. Pick the pomegranate seeds and keep to one side.

Roughly chop the tomatoes, trim and chop the cucumber (if you are using a large cucumber, halve it lengthways and scoop out the middle). Trim and finely slice the spring onions. Pick the parsley leaves and finely chop. Trim and finely slice the radishes. Trim and roughly chop the cos or little gem. Toss everything together with the dressing (discarding the garlic) and spread out on to a platter. Scatter over the toasted pitta and the pomegranate seeds and sprinkle over the sumac, then serve.

From Nistisima: The Secret to Delicious Vegan Cooking From the Mediterranean and Beyond by Georgina Hayden (Bloomsbury, £26)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for tomatoes stuffed with rice, tuna and anchovy

Six days a week, at about 10.30am, the smell of roasting chicken climbs in through our first-floor bedroom window. A message from the back kitchen window of the tavola calda (canteen) on the ground floor. When we first moved in, I’d try to remember to close the window, and if I forgot, to waft the intruder away with a towel. Not because I don’t like the smell of roasting chicken, but because it didn’t seem appropriate for the bedroom. Wafting was useless, of course, even closing the window was no guarantee. In fact, any resistance at all seemed to make the smell even stronger. So we stopped resisting, and the smell, as if sensing our acceptance, mellowed in its drift across the room.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
Mashed

Creamy Chicken Spaghetti Recipe

If you're looking for a hearty pasta dish that screams comfort food, we have the perfect recipe for you! This creamy chicken spaghetti comes complete with a big pile of spaghetti, a creamy sauce filled with different cheeses, tomatoes, and of course, chicken as your source of protein. If you're a vegetarian, you can always omit the chicken from this dish and add more fresh veggies instead. From start to finish, this recipe will only set you back 30 minutes — not too bad for a restaurant-quality meal. This pasta would be great for a sit-down family dinner, or if you have some special guests coming into town, it would be a hit at a dinner party.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pomegranate#Vegan Cooking#Juices#Food Drink
Mashed

Crispy Corn Fritters Recipe

To know corn fritters is to love them. These deep-fried treats make a great appetizer or a snack, but they also go really well with a main course if you just want to serve as a side. Corn fritters have been around for a long time, and they are a classic Southern fare that holds up against the likes of fried green tomatoes or collard greens. They're somewhat similar to hush puppies, but instead of using cornmeal, you'll make corn fritters with actual corn kernels.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Lemon Gelato – Simple Recipe

This lemon gelato is so refreshing, sweet, creamy, and very delicious! It has a nice, zesty, unique lemon flavor that will take your breath away! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it plus freezing time. Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. 1 cup milk. 5 egg yolks,...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Gin Lee

Bisquick skillet breakfast

This recipe can almost be considered as a breakfast pizza, but it could also be considered a casserole. Instead of making a pizza crust, I opted to make a simple Bisquick biscuit crust for the bottom layer. So it's one big biscuit with scrambled eggs, cooked sausages, chopped peppers, diced onions, and gooey cheese on top. It can be sliced like a pizza or scooped out with a spoon.
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy