Ben Tish’s recipe for burrata on bruschetta with stewed courgettes and fennel

By Ben Tish
 3 days ago
Burrata on bruschetta with stewed courgettes and fennel.

I love fresh Italian cheeses such as ricotta, mozzarella and stracciatella, but burrata sits top of the list. Burrata is essentially mozzarella, which is made from cow or buffalo milk, on the outside, filled with extra creamy stracciatella on the inside; when you cut it open, it oozes out in the most deliciously enticing way. Super fresh cheese – burrata should ideally be eaten within 24 hours of being made – is best eaten very simply with some bruschetta and vegetables.

The stewed courgettes and fennel can be made in a larger quantity, then stored in the fridge and served with grilled meat or fish.

Serves 4

very fresh burrata 4 x 120g pieces

sourdough bread 4 slices

For the stewed vegetables

extra virgin olive oil

garlic 1 clove, finely chopped

banana shallot 1, sliced

bay leaf 1

rosemary a sprig

fennel bulb 1, cored and finely sliced

courgettes 500g, trimmed and finely sliced

red wine vinegar 1 tbsp

demerara sugar 1 tsp

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

marjoram or oregano leaves to serve

First make the stewed vegetables. Heat a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat and add a glug of extra virgin olive oil followed by the garlic, shallot, bay leaf and rosemary. Cook gently until very soft but without colour. Now add the sliced fennel and cook for 5 minutes or until tender. Add the courgettes and sprinkle in the vinegar, sugar and some seasoning. Stir, then simmer everything together for 20 minutes or so until tender. Cool before transferring to a bowl and chill for at least 2 hours (or overnight).

Remove the burrata and stewed vegetables from the fridge. Heat a ridged cast-iron grill pan. Rub the sourdough slices with extra virgin olive oil and season. Grill to colour both sides. Place these bruschetta on plates. Spoon the courgette and fennel stew on to the bruschetta and top with the burrata. Season the burrata and drizzle over some extra virgin olive oil, then sprinkle with marjoram leaves.

From Sicilia by Ben Tish (Bloomsbury, £26)

