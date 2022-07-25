Tuna ftira recipe by Nicole Pisani

Photograph: Regula Ysewijn

If I could write anything that reflects an understanding of Malta and all its flavours, it would be tuna ftira with smashed tomato, olive oil, salt and pepper. This version is made using tomato puree, but smashed tomato and bread with olive oil, salt and pepper is quintessentially every Maltese person’s childhood – no more, no less.

Serves 2

Maltese ftira 1 (or a large ciabatta)

extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

good-quality tomato puree 1 tbsp

tinned tuna 150g, drained

shallot 1, finely chopped

chopped parsley 1 tbsp

capers a handful

pitted olives 10, chopped

sea salt and freshly ground pepper

pickled vegetables kimchi, sauerkraut or dill pickles, to serve

Cut the bread in half horizontally. Drizzle the cut sides with lots of olive oil, spread with the tomato puree, season and pat together.

In a mixing bowl, put the tuna and some olive oil. Add the shallot to the bowl along with the chopped parsley, capers and olives. Mix well and taste before seasoning. If dry, add more olive oil.

Spoon the tuna mix on to one of the ftira halves, top with the other half and slice down the centre. Serve with pickled vegetables.

Adapted from Salt Butter Bones by Nicole Pisani (Orion, £25)

The Observer aims to publish recipes for sustainable fish. Check ratings in your region: UK; Australia; US