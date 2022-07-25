ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dynasty is a horrid, crass, offensive show – so why can’t I stop binge-watching it?

By Nancy Jo Sales
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZmmY_0grdYTTw00
Shimmering sex appeal … Joan Collins as Alexis Carrington Colby in Dynasty.

Dynasty – and I mean 80s Dynasty – was a worldwide television phenomenon. It was the No 1 show in the US in 1985, seen in countries across the globe. I never watched it back then. I was in college, and didn’t have a TV – I sort of looked down on television, which, with the likes of The Dukes of Hazzard also topping the charts, wasn’t the astonishing art form it has become. Cut to a global pandemic, and end times, and it seems like I do nothing but watch TV. And Dynasty has me hooked.

This isn’t because Dynasty is a good show – on the contrary, it is a horrid, crass, offensive show. The plots are absolute madness – they called it a “night-time soap”– full of plane crashes and kidnappings, the appearance of long-lost children, and people being thrown from horses or falling down stairs. There should have been a drinking game for the frequency with which someone on the show exclaims, in horror: “What?!”

But that’s nothing compared with the ways in which it is, quite frankly, homophobic, sexist and racist. It had one of the first gay characters on television, the longsuffering Steven Carrington, whose dutiful trip back into the closet doesn’t spare him from having to endure his family’s homophobic slurs – and who goes on trial, essentially, for being gay (in a custody battle). Rapes and sexual assaults are commonplace on Dynasty, with no punishment for the perpetrators. People of colour barely seem to exist in this world, except for Dominique Deveraux, played by the lovely Diahann Carroll, who wants more than anything to join the white Carrington family, and who never gets to refer to being Black.

So why can’t I stop watching this trash? Well, for one thing, Joan Collins, whose turn as Alexis Carrington Colby is a belated revelation: her shimmering sex appeal, her clothes, her ’tude! And I think there is some comfort, watching Dynasty, in knowing that we have actually come a long way from those days.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diahann Carroll
Person
Nancy Jo Sales
Person
Joan Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynasty#Binge Watching
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy