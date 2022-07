Front Row Motorsports has filed an appeal with NASCAR over the L2-level penalty issued to its No. 34 team following Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway. “Front Row Motorsports continues to assess the penalties levied against the No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series team and the circumstances leading to the issues with the team’s car after the vent at Pocono this past weekend,” read a statement from the team. “FRM has initiated the appeal process with NASCAR and will have no further comment until after the process has reached a conclusion.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO