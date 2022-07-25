Return to role with Cincinnati Bengals appears likely for Adam Zimmer, per report

Adam Zimmer, an assistant coach and coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings for the past eight seasons, appears to be returning to a role with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report Sunday via Twitter from Chris Tomasson of the TwinCities.com Pioneer Press.

Zimmer was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Bengals in 2013 when his father, Mike, was Cincinnati's defensive coordinator. When Mike became the Vikings' head coach after the 2013 season, Adam joined him as Minnesota's linebackers coach.

Tomasson reported in February that Adam Zimmer told the Pioneer Press he wasn't being retained as the Vikings' LBs coach and co-defensive coordinator after the team had fired Mike Zimmer in January.

Adam Zimmer also said in February that his father, who was the Bengals' DC for six seasons, does have an interest in returning to coaching for "the right situation."

