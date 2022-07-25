ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Bulkeley: Recollections of Lake Bracken summers

By Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago

Lake Bracken Country Club is turning 100 this year. A century used to seem like a very long time, but when I realized that I first went to the lake almost 70 years ago, it doesn’t seem so long. Halfway between Galesburg and Abingdon, it was a mutual meeting place for the two towns.

After the lake was created by the CB&Q to provide water for steam locomotives, in 1922 people from Abingdon and Galesburg organized a country club with a golf course, swimming beach and a clubhouse. The shore was soon lined with boat docks and the dusty, winding little lanes began to sprout summer cottages.

And they were truly cottages. No heat, sometimes screens instead of glass windows, they were a place to escape the summer heat in the days before air conditioning. My grandparents had a cottage, half of which began life as a chicken coop. I’m told that on humid nights you could still smell the chickens. My father and his siblings spent every summer at the cottage which, while only five miles from home, seemed a world away.

The centerpiece was the clubhouse. A hulking, sort of Tudor building with a “restaurant,” a ping-pong table and a dance area on the first floor. The sound of the jukebox reverberated like it was in a cave.

On the floor below were the dressing rooms for swimmers. Slimy algae covered the always-wet floors and created an unmistakable and unforgettable odor. Outside was the snack bar where you could get anything to eat provided it was not good for you. Just west of there was the “beach.” It was really just some sand dumped to provide a place to put your blanket before wading into the muddy lake bottom.

The swimming area was outlined by logs (actually old telephone poles) chained together and covered on the bottom with green, slimy moss. The logs stretched from the little raft to the big raft. The little one was just a few feet away from shore and was for sunbathing mothers watching their little ones splash around. The big raft was far more serious with three diving boards, including the high dive. It was a true rite of passage when you could summon the courage to jump off the high dive for the first time.

The other big landmark was the suspension bridge. None of us had ever been to New York, but we were pretty sure that it bore a striking resemblance to the Brooklyn Bridge. One of the first steps on the road to juvenile delinquency was lugging a big rock to the middle of the bridge and throwing it off while issuing a blood-curdling scream. From the bridge, you could look down on the boat docks that lined the entire north side of the lake.

On the far shore was Camp Shaubena. Although only a few yards across the lake, it was a place unto itself. Many of us learned to be homesick over there. Open-air cabins lined a dirt lane that ran from the mess hall to the lake. At the bottom of the hill were the boat and canoe docks. A little further up the coast was the campers’ swimming area. The water in the lake was so dark that you couldn’t see your feet or even your knees. It’s difficult to imagine swimming in that water today, but, back then, you never gave it a second thought.

Bracken was never an exclusive club, but every Sunday and holidays someone would sit at a card table by the tennis courts and check membership cards before letting you go in and park in the grassy lot. For kids the biggest attraction at Lake Bracken was the Sunday night movie. Benches circled a hill in front of a plywood screen that was opened only when the show was about to start. Despite the benches, the most desirable spot for viewing was literally lying in the gutter on the road right in front of the screen.  If you got there early enough, you could spread a blanket and save seats for all your buddies.

The movies were not exactly from the Cannes Film Festival. It seemed like they played "Francis the Talking Mule" or "Ma and Pa Kettle" every week. But the real draw was the cartoon that opened it. Usually Woody Woodpecker or Chilly Willy, they were great in the gathering dusk.

When the film was over, the traffic jam began. Everybody raced to their cars and funneled out on the narrow road toward Route 41 or Seminary Street.

The season was marked by the freezing water of Memorial Day, fireworks in the tropical humidity on July Fourth and finally Labor Day when it was back to school and reality.

Lake Bracken couldn’t be created today. A century of the reality of government regulations and bureaucracies would strangle it with red tape before it started.

Reality is the key word. Those hazy summers seem so far away as to be imaginary. But, if they were, well, I wish every kid could have such a great imagination.

Harry Bulkeley is a retired Knox County judge and a local historian.

