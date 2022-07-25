ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernley, NV

City seeking proposals for projects for Community Development Block Grant funding

By Robert Perea
fernleyreporter.com
 3 days ago

The City of Fernley is calling for the public, nonprofit organizations and for profit businesses to propose projects for Community Development Block grant funds. The City recently received two CDGD grants, but the process is now beginning for the next cycle of grants....

www.fernleyreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: demolition halted, then resumes at old church site in Sparks

Reno, NEV — Ask Joe: Demolition is back on at the site of the former LDS church in Sparks which will soon be home to new townhomes. A viewer alerted us to the fact that work had come to a stop and the lot was littered with trash. We checked it out and found the perimeter fencing around the property was also not secure.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Road closures in Sparks for annual Hot August Nights event

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Sparks is announcing road closures during Hot August Nights, the annual classic car event being held August 4 to August 7 in the Reno and Sparks area. Road closures are set to begin Monday, August 1 at 12:30...
SPARKS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Local agencies conducting Community Health Needs Assessment for Quad Counties

Carson Tahoe Health, in partnership with several area health organizations, including Carson City Health and Human Services, Lyon County Human Services and more, is inviting members of the Quad Counties to take an online survey to determine the most pressing health-related needs from the perspective of community members. The survey requests input from the public about the availability of opportunities to be physically, mentally, socially and economically healthy.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

South Reno project will have retail, dining, residential

Downtown Damonte Ranch may be the last parcel of developable land in the nearly 2,000-acre purchase agreement between the Damonte family and Nevada Tri Partners dating back to the late 1980s, but it certainly won’t be the last hurrah for longtime Northern Nevada developer Perry Di Loreto. When Di...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fernley, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Government
nevadabusiness.com

Trosper Public Relations Announces New Hire in Northern Nevada

Trosper Public Relations is pleased to announce a new hire in the northern Nevada market with the addition of Debbie McCarthy. McCarthy, a Reno local, will be serving as a media relations specialist and has over 10 years of experience in media experience. “We are thrilled to have Debbie McCarthy join our team,” said Elizabeth Trosper, Founder and CEO of Trosper Public Relations. “Debbie is experienced in media relations and has deep roots in the Reno community. We are excited to partner with her and increase our presence in the northern Nevada market as we continue to provide excellent service to our clients throughout the region.” McCarthy is the recipient of numerous awards including the ADDY award for video direction, the 2018 Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Award, the 2019 American Advertising Federation Person of the Year and the 2022 American Marketing Association Freelancer of the Year award. She has served as a guest host for Getaway Virtual and Carson Now and recently launched a lifestyle show in 2019 called “City Talk.” McCarthy is highly invested in the Reno community and in 2020 formed the “Together We Are One Heart” program which provides blue bracelets to all hospital heroes, volunteers and community members. McCarthy is also involved in numerous charities and organizations and recently partnered with Crystal Basin Cellars Winery to create her own wine label called AboutTownDeb which benefits the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Second Street On-ramp to Open on July 28

A new Second Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 580 is scheduled to open the morning of July 28 as part of continuing Nevada Department of Transportation Reno spaghetti bowl improvements. Beginning at approximately 6a.m. July 28, the new southbound I-580 on-ramp from Second Street ramp will open, carrying Second Street...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Nonprofit Veterinary Clinic Joins Grant Challenge

Options Veterinary Care, a nonprofit, low-cost clinic in Reno, opened during the height of the pandemic and has been busy every since. "Money for everyone is stretched tight right now," said Clinic Manager Carrie Brown. "We average over 150 calls a day. So the need is there and we help as many clients as we possibly can. We hear every day that people would either be going without food, their own medication, or would have to surrender their lifelong friend. We provide a way they can still keep their pets and keep their pets healthy."
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Sparks to host "Music at the Marina" this Thursday

The City of Sparks continues its Hello Summer Celebration Series with “Music at the Marina,” taking place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive, Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m. The free event features music from local band Sierra Roc and food available for purchase from...
SPARKS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Cdgd#Ada
Mesquite Local News

Following Nevada OSHA’s adoption of heat guidelines, there are free resources for employers to protect employees from heat-related illness and injuries

According to a recent study, Las Vegas has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees in summer temperatures since 1970, which makes it the second fastest-warming city in the U.S. Reno, Nevada ranked first. In April 2022, Federal OSHA announced the launch of a National Emphasis Program (NEP) to protect millions...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors Wednesday. “Seeing those food vendors finally making their home in our market is the fulfillment of the dream for the project – great local food in a grand food hall, ‘food as art’,” said Doug Wiele, Founder and Chairman of Foothill Partners, the Developer/Owner of Reno Public Market. “It feels so good to be finding our place within Reno’s great history as a dining, arts, culture, and entertainment scene.”
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Reno-Sparks Nevada Opens on Aug. 30

Legends Bay Casino today announced August 30, 2022, as the official public opening date for northern Nevada’s first new casino in over 20 years. Located at The Outlets at Legends, the 80,000 square foot casino and dining destination will welcome the public for the first time at 8:00 p.m. In celebration of the opening, Legends Bay Casino will also host a free firework show on Friday, September 2 featuring a sky-high extravaganza.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Rural Nevada to get wildfire smoke sensors

CARSSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A wildfire doesn’t have to be near to threaten our health. We only have to remember last summer’s smoky skies. The Beckwourth, Caldor and Dixie fires choked communities far distant from the flames with smoke that left us with irritated eyes and throats. In...
NEVADA STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Legends Bay Casino in northern Nevada opening August 30

The Legends Bay Casino has set Tuesday, August 30, ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, for its opening to become the first new casino property in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area since 1995. Located at The Outlets at Legends retail and entertainment complex in east Sparks, the 80,000-square-foot casino will...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada a leader in animal-vehicle crash mitigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just outside of Silver Springs, two bachelor wild horses are standing together on the east side of USA Parkway and headed toward the hills. We assume they used an underpass located underneath the parkway to get there. Unlike “the chicken” with traffic going more than 50-miles...
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Registration open for Silverado Car Show

Registration is now open for the Annual Silverado Car Show, being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Silverado Casino. To enter, a minimum $10 donation to the Nevada Veteran’s Coalition is required. Any additional donations are appreciated. The event is a fundraiser for Wreaths...
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Driver's Edge Program Returning to Reno

Motor vehicle crashes are the number one killer of America’s teens and Nevada’s teens, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Nevada based Driver’s Edge, with its innovative and potentially life-saving instructional program, Is returning to Reno with an event Thursday through Sunday (July 28-31) to help tackle this problem.
RENO, NV
visitcarsoncity.com

The Carson City Triathlon: Drink.Dine.Dip

Drink, Dine, Dip, WIN: Introducing the ‘Triathlon’ Pass. Last December we confirmed the rumors that there was local glory up for grabs when we blogged our experience completing the Carson City Triathlon. If you remember the scene, there were peanut butter bacon burgers involved, porters and lagers, and jets of hot water. We all cheered at the opportunity to classify all our meals and baths as official athletic training, but the victory at the finish line of the Carson City Triathlon, though glorious, wasn’t tangible.
CARSON CITY, NV
southeastagnet.com

Cattle Industry to Meet for Summer Business Meeting

Cattle producers from across the country will be in Reno, Nevada this week for the Cattle Industry Summer Business Meeting. The event features meetings of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board, American National CattleWomen, Inc. and the National Cattlemen’s Foundation. The cattle...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy