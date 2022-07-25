ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Twin Cities theatre founder dies in Hennepin County Jail

By Adam Uren
 3 days ago
The son of the founder of St. Paul's Penumbra Theatre died in Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday evening that a 41-year-old man was found "unresponsive" in his cell on Thursday afternoon, and was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts.

He has since been identified as Lucas John Bellamy. No details are available regarding the circumstances of his death, which is under investigation.

He is the son of Lou Bellamy, who founded Penumbra Theatre Company in 1976, aiming to produce art that can "illuminate the human condition through the prism of the African American experience."

Lucas Bellamy was arrested on July 18 by Independence Police Department on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, possession of a dangerous weapon (metal knuckles or a switchblade), and receiving or concealing stolen property.

He was also being held on a number of past warrants taken out in Orono, Wayzata, and Hennepin County, including for drug possession, DWI, driving with a revoked license, and receiving stolen property.

A Facebook tribute from his sister Sarah Bellamy, now president of Penumbra Theatre, notes that Lucas – who is survived by his son– had struggled with addiction for the past 20 years.

"Lucas was charming, courteous, and had a powerful magnetism that drew others to him," she wrote. "His characteristic sense of humor kept most of us in stitches. He wanted to bring a smile to your face even on his darkest days. An eternal optimist, he could find the silver lining even when the glimmer seemed thin and far away. He was insatiably curious, intelligent, and could fix anything he found in his hands."

Comments / 36

rc
2d ago

The county jails are not equipped to handle people who are addicts. If you arrest a drug addict, they should be in a hospital setting to make sure they are being monitored so this doesn’t happen. If America doesn’t start doing more for the addiction disease, more will die in cells . So sad for the family.

Reply(1)
10
HARD TRUTH
2d ago

So a criminal drug addict dies in jail and the response is condolences? Where’s the mugshots and long chronicles of his criminal history and how he deserved it…..

Reply(5)
14
ByMeansNoFool
3d ago

The correctional staff & the knockoff medical personnels don’t care about you in Hennepin Co. jail let alone any jail or prison..They need to be investigated on a constant basis..I known, I been there a few times..

Reply(13)
16
