Blake named to Coastal Carolina dean's list

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?Kennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
This SC Native Went From "Homeless to Multimillionaire"Kennardo G. JamesMullins, SC
The Most Underrated Theater on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Coastal Carolina University football star signs NIL agreement with Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington Raceway will use Coastal Carolina University quarterback Grayson McCall’s name, image and likeness under a new partnership, the track announced Wednesday. “I love this town and this area. Coastal Carolina kind of made me into who I am,” McCall said in the...
ESPN
Darlington Raceway signs Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall in rare NIL deal between NASCAR track and college football star
Darlington Raceway has signed Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall in the first lengthy name, image and likeness partnership between a NASCAR racetrack and a college football player. Atlanta Motor Speedway has done one-off social media promotions with a trio of Georgia football players to promote its most recent NASCAR Cup...
AOL Corp
Homeowners’ lawyers helped draft research pitch that left sandbags on affluent SC beach
Earlier this year, attorneys for some oceanfront homeowners south of Myrtle Beach convinced a state board to let their clients keep a wall of sandbags the property owners had been accused of installing illegally to protect their houses from the sea. The attorneys touted a Coastal Carolina University professor’s proposed...
thingstodopost.org
The best available hotels & places to stay near Murrells Inlet
Discover the best hotels in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina including The Inlet Sports Lodge, Hampton Inn Murrells Inlet/Myrtle Beach Area, Garden City Inn, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Murrells Inlet, SC, Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East a Ramada by Wyndham, Hampton Inn Murrells Inlet/Myrtle Beach Area, Creek Watch Estate.
thingstodopost.org
10 Top-Rated Hotels in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Golf, sunbathing and fishing entice resort-minded vacationers to North Myrtle Beach, which hugs the South Carolina coast at the northern end of its famous Grand Strand strip. In the home of "the shag," the infectious 1930s dance that still swings through the local clubs, a family-friendly vibe prevails. Explore a nature trail filled with migratory birds, go for thrills at one of the local amusement parks or take in live theater. The mild subtropical climate means that outdoor activities are an option year-round.
WECT
11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woollery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
End of an era for Mustang Week along the Grand Strand
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the end of an era for Mustang Week along the Grand Strand. Event organizers say it’s the country’s best and largest week-long Mustang event. This year’s event will be the last. “Mustang Week is unlike anything you’ve ever attended,”...
wpde.com
300+ new teachers hired in Horry County, including experienced teachers moving to area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Through Horry County's growth, teacher shortages, and 'The Great Retirement,' Horry County School (HCS) district says there's "huge" news ahead of this school year as they bring in more than 300 new teachers. While some are recent graduates, others have years of experience and...
WMBF
Cooling off at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your favorite local milkshake bar goes through around 900 milkshakes in 8 hours during the summer months. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has quickly become a favorite by locals and visitors alike. With two locations along the Grand Strand, you can visit 810 Billiards and...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Julie Larrain Mills
May you always have a shell in your pocket and sand between your toes…. With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of a dear wife, loving sister, aunt, daughter, and special friend. Julie Larrain Mills passed away July 21, 2022, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She is predeceased by grandparents, Isaac Hobert and Mary Costigan Nunley, and Frank Lee and Virgie Burke Mills; special cousin and friend, Patricia (“Sis”) Williamson; and father, Nelson Mills. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Daryl Warf of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and dear to her heart, her special dogs, Noodles and Bruno. Also surviving are her mother, Helen Mills of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Nathan (Debra) Mills of Snowville, Va., Steve Mills of Jacksonville, Texas, and Alan Mills of Grapeland, Texas; in-laws, Clyde and Freda Warf of Galax, Va.; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Matt) Grubb, Matthew Mills and fiancé Madeline McGuire, Lisa (Marvin) Harless, Lora Mills, Diane (Richard) Lee, David (Kendall) Mills, and Meghan Mills; and several great nieces and nephews.
Murrells Inlet resident, golf analyst Charlie Rymer battles adversity, cancer
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former PGA tour golfer and current golf analyst Charlie Rymer got to “ring the bell” earlier this month, becoming cancer free. The Murrells Inlet resident has been battling Stage 3 colon cancer over the last year. He had several surgeries and bouts of chemotherapy in the Palmetto State and in Houston, […]
Is This One of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Horry County?
Is "Freshwater Fish Company" one of the best seafood restaurants in Horry County?Freshwater Fish Company website. One thing is for sure, Horry County has no shortage of great seafood restaurants in the area.
Florence 1 Schools becomes first in South Carolina to offer paid parental leave
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools said it is the first district in South Carolina to offer paid parental leave for its teachers. The plan was approved unanimously at July’s board of Trustees meeting, according to a news release. The district said 75% of its employees are female and 40% of them are of […]
WMBF
City of Loris celebrates its 120th birthday with a party at town hall
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Loris had a birthday bash to celebrate turning 120 years old. The 3.1 square mile city of Loris was incorporated into the state back in 1902. To celebrate 120 years, the streets of Loris were decorated with balloons, birthday flags and even shops had signs posted saying Happy Birthday to their city.
WMBF
‘Mum’s the word’ after police officers, council members resign in South Carolina town
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - Several officers from the Latta Police Department have resigned in recent days, including the Chief. The resignations came after a new administration was voted into office. The police chief resigned last Friday and as of Tuesday, five officers also resigned their positions. Mayor pro Tem Marcus...
wpde.com
Horry County, Pee Dee areas seeing rise in COVID-19 cases, data shows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Positive COVID-19 cases are rising again in Horry County. The SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said they plan to meet Wednesday, at 11 a.m., to give an update on the current state of COVID-19 and the vaccine. State-wide this week, there's...
Florence County Council votes to install statue of Confederate leader, Florence founder
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW ) — At its last meeting, the Florence County Council voted to install a statue of a confederate leader at the Florence County Museum, despite the museum’s board of directors unanimously voting not to display it in 2018. General William W. Harllee was the lieutenant governor of South Carolina when it became […]
wpde.com
Mosquitos per minute: Georgetown, Horry County's control programs tackle mosquito problems
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Our area has been seeing record-breaking amounts of rainfall over the past few weeks and as the summer season brings in the rain, it's also bringing the mosquitos. However, despite all of the rain we've been seeing, a spokesperson from Georgetown County told ABC15...
wpde.com
Missing 80-year-old Dillon County man found near Horry, Georgetown County line
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office located 80-year-old Freddie Jackson who went missing Monday morning from his home in the Riverdale community of Dillon. He was found near the Horry County Georgetown County line after being stopped by a trooper, an official confirmed to...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 14-year-old girl last seen getting into car
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Cheyla Pacheco-Ruiz was last seen leaving her home on Airport Road outside of Conway around 5 p.m. on July 22. She was seen getting into a...
