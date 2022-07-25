ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Blake named to Coastal Carolina dean's list

By Angela Price
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago

CONWAY, SC — Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester, including Morgan Blake, a Sociology major from East New Market.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thingstodopost.org

The best available hotels & places to stay near Murrells Inlet

Discover the best hotels in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina including The Inlet Sports Lodge, Hampton Inn Murrells Inlet/Myrtle Beach Area, Garden City Inn, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Murrells Inlet, SC, Ellington at Wachesaw Plantation East a Ramada by Wyndham, Hampton Inn Murrells Inlet/Myrtle Beach Area, Creek Watch Estate.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conway, SC
Education
City
Conway, SC
thingstodopost.org

10 Top-Rated Hotels in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Golf, sunbathing and fishing entice resort-minded vacationers to North Myrtle Beach, which hugs the South Carolina coast at the northern end of its famous Grand Strand strip. In the home of "the shag," the infectious 1930s dance that still swings through the local clubs, a family-friendly vibe prevails. Explore a nature trail filled with migratory birds, go for thrills at one of the local amusement parks or take in live theater. The mild subtropical climate means that outdoor activities are an option year-round.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

11-foot gator frightens Brunswick County families

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Carol Woollery had a very unpleasant surprise when she went to run an errand with her daughter last week. As they pulled out of their gravel driveway in Boiling Spring Lakes, they noticed an extremely large alligator hanging out in their next door neighbor’s yard.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#College#Morgan Blake
WMBF

Cooling off at The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Your favorite local milkshake bar goes through around 900 milkshakes in 8 hours during the summer months. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has quickly become a favorite by locals and visitors alike. With two locations along the Grand Strand, you can visit 810 Billiards and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Julie Larrain Mills

May you always have a shell in your pocket and sand between your toes…. With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of a dear wife, loving sister, aunt, daughter, and special friend. Julie Larrain Mills passed away July 21, 2022, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She is predeceased by grandparents, Isaac Hobert and Mary Costigan Nunley, and Frank Lee and Virgie Burke Mills; special cousin and friend, Patricia (“Sis”) Williamson; and father, Nelson Mills. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Daryl Warf of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and dear to her heart, her special dogs, Noodles and Bruno. Also surviving are her mother, Helen Mills of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Nathan (Debra) Mills of Snowville, Va., Steve Mills of Jacksonville, Texas, and Alan Mills of Grapeland, Texas; in-laws, Clyde and Freda Warf of Galax, Va.; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Matt) Grubb, Matthew Mills and fiancé Madeline McGuire, Lisa (Marvin) Harless, Lora Mills, Diane (Richard) Lee, David (Kendall) Mills, and Meghan Mills; and several great nieces and nephews.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WMBF

City of Loris celebrates its 120th birthday with a party at town hall

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Loris had a birthday bash to celebrate turning 120 years old. The 3.1 square mile city of Loris was incorporated into the state back in 1902. To celebrate 120 years, the streets of Loris were decorated with balloons, birthday flags and even shops had signs posted saying Happy Birthday to their city.
LORIS, SC
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
394
Followers
373
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy