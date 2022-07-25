Blake named to Coastal Carolina dean's list

May you always have a shell in your pocket and sand between your toes…. With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of a dear wife, loving sister, aunt, daughter, and special friend. Julie Larrain Mills passed away July 21, 2022, at Myrtle Beach, S.C., after a courageous fight with breast cancer. She is predeceased by grandparents, Isaac Hobert and Mary Costigan Nunley, and Frank Lee and Virgie Burke Mills; special cousin and friend, Patricia (“Sis”) Williamson; and father, Nelson Mills. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Daryl Warf of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and dear to her heart, her special dogs, Noodles and Bruno. Also surviving are her mother, Helen Mills of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Nathan (Debra) Mills of Snowville, Va., Steve Mills of Jacksonville, Texas, and Alan Mills of Grapeland, Texas; in-laws, Clyde and Freda Warf of Galax, Va.; nieces and nephews, Leslie (Matt) Grubb, Matthew Mills and fiancé Madeline McGuire, Lisa (Marvin) Harless, Lora Mills, Diane (Richard) Lee, David (Kendall) Mills, and Meghan Mills; and several great nieces and nephews.

PULASKI COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO