Storms increase through the day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out with lots of sunshine and fast-climbing temperatures. Highs reach the mid 90s, which is close to record heat. “Feels like” temperatures will be close to 105.

Early in the afternoon, we’ll start to see showers and storms develop. The coverage and intensity of the storms increases for the rest of the day. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and the storms will generally push toward the Gulf of Mexico by the evening.

Some storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning, so be sure to head indoors as soon as you can hear thunder.

Similar forecast is in place for tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s and a 60% chance of late-day storms. We even go to a 70% chance of storms on Wednesday.

Much drier air is set to arrive Thursday. Some Saharan dust crosses the Atlantic and helps reduce our rain chance. We go down to a 30% chance Thursday and Friday.

Highs stay above average for most of the next 8 days.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.