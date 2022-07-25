ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Storms increase through the day

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lv2jT_0grdFkVK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out with lots of sunshine and fast-climbing temperatures. Highs reach the mid 90s, which is close to record heat. “Feels like” temperatures will be close to 105.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1013Xo_0grdFkVK00

Early in the afternoon, we’ll start to see showers and storms develop. The coverage and intensity of the storms increases for the rest of the day. Today’s rain chance is 60%, and the storms will generally push toward the Gulf of Mexico by the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hf81c_0grdFkVK00

Some storms will produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning, so be sure to head indoors as soon as you can hear thunder.

Similar forecast is in place for tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s and a 60% chance of late-day storms. We even go to a 70% chance of storms on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvENY_0grdFkVK00

Much drier air is set to arrive Thursday. Some Saharan dust crosses the Atlantic and helps reduce our rain chance. We go down to a 30% chance Thursday and Friday.

Highs stay above average for most of the next 8 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PF1y_0grdFkVK00

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Drier and hotter stretch of days ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve received about 12 inches of rain so far in July, but we are heading into a drier stretch of days to end the month. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Hillsborough and Manatee counties where heat index values may reach 110 degrees. We only have a 20% chance of […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Last rainy day before drier stretch

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds continue to build as temperatures rise today. Watch for a few spotty showers near the coast in the early afternoon. The rain chance increases to 60% later today, and storms will drift east of I-75 in the evening. Highs reach the low 90s before storms help cool it down. Saharan […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Storms fade, lovely evening with clearing skies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s intense storms fired up earlier in the afternoon, and as a result they cleared out earlier- leaving us with pleasant temperatures thanks to the rain and cloudy skies, overall it should be rather lovely. The storms were quite intense – we saw a...
HERNANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saharan#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Vehicle fire snarls traffic on I-4 in Davenport

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a near-standstill on Interstate 4 in Davenport Wednesday morning. A car was fully engulfed in flames in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near the State Road 557 exit. The fire has since been extinguished. The fire was blocking...
DAVENPORT, FL
WFLA

Semi tangled in power lines in Clearwater, police on scene

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is on scene after a semi truck became tangled in power lines on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Kilmer Avenue and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. According to police, Kilmer Ave. is closed to traffic, as well as one westbound lane of Gulf-to-Bay Blvd.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFLA

Florida Ph.D. candidate finds Arctic shark in Caribbean waters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A half-blind shark believed to survive for hundreds of years in freezing Arctic waters was recently discovered in the Caribbean, according to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at the Florida International University, was working with local fishermen in Belize to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Largo's mini waterpark is an inexpensive way to beat the heat

LARGO, Fla. - The Highland Family Aquatic Center is a mini waterpark in Largo. It provides a variety of fun play experiences for all ages. Some of the water attractions include a 214-foot corkscrew waterslide and a three-story speed slide. There's also play structures and sprays for small children to enjoy.
LARGO, FL
WFLA

Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of tour, including Tampa date

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Shawn Mendes announced on Wednesday he is cancelling the remainder of the dates on his “Wonder, The World Tour,” including October dates in Tampa and Orlando. Mendes was scheduled to perform at Amalie Arena on Oct 11. The arena’s website now lists the...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

78K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy