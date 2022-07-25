ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China adds science lab to its orbiting space station

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
China has added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station as it prepares to complete the structure in the coming months.

The Wentian lab module was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday, with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching.

After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tiangong station’s main Tianhe living module at 3.13am on Monday (8.13pm on Sunday BST), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

People gather at the beach as they watch the Long March 5B Y3 carrier rocket lift off from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Wenchang (Xinhua via AP)

The Wentian is designed for science and biology experiments, and the 23-tonne lab module is heavier than any other single-module spacecraft currently in space, according to the state-owned Global Times.

It will be followed by a second lab module, the Mengtian, due to be launched in October.

Three astronauts are currently living in the core module on a six-month mission and oversaw the Wentian’s arrival and docking procedures.

A Long March 5B-Y3 rocket, China’s most powerful, carried the module in the third such launch since the Chinese space station entered its construction phase.

(Xinhua via AP)

It was preceded by the Tianzhou-class cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-14 crewed spacecraft.

China’s space programme is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and it has largely proceeded with the Tiangong programme without other nations’ assistance.

The US excluded China from the International Space Station because of its military ties.

China’s space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making it only the third country to do so on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year.

China has also returned lunar samples and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
newschain

US makes offer to Russia in bid to secure release of jailed Americans

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home basketball star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Mr Blinken also said he expects to speak to his Kremlin counterpart for the...
POTUS
newschain

Psychedelic ‘amazement park’ prepares to open in Bristol

An immersive art experience issuing a call to arms to protect and restore the natural world is set to open in Bristol this weekend. Wake The Tiger, from the creators of music festival Boomtown, occupies a former warehouse in the industrial neighbourhood of St Philip’s and styles itself as the first-ever “amazement park”.
SCIENCE
newschain

Hewick prevails in dramatic Galway Plate

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was celebrating at Galway on Wednesday evening when Hewick survived dramatic late interference from a loose horse to hold on and land the feature Tote Galway Plate. In an incident-packed renewal of the week’s big chasing contest, the Jordan Gainford-ridden winner was always close to...
WORLD
newschain

