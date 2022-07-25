ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics emerging as trade suitor for Kevin Durant

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15U8fF_0grdCiqV00

As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches a fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal, sources told ESPN. The Celtics appear no closer to acquiring Durant than others in discussions with the Nets, but Boston’s ability to include All-Star forward Jaylen Brown as a centerpiece in offers does help to make them formidable in pursuit, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

StatMuse @statmuse

— Celtics vs Lakers

— Battle for banner 18

— Boston vs Kyrie

— KD vs Bron

This would be an amazing Finals if it happened. pic.twitter.com/r26Va6GPId8:32 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NKDb_0grdCiqV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T32fm_0grdCiqV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAmjY_0grdCiqV00

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Jaylen Brown’s extension eligibility — and possible supermax eligibility in 23 or 24 if he rejects said extension — seems like an key driver of these recent KD trade talks. If you can’t lock Jaylen up now, trading for KD makes a lot more sense. – 8:28 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

If the Celts get KD for Jaylen+White, title is pretty much a wrap for them barring injuries. Question would then move to how they compare vs. Warriors with KD (still would take the Warriors but it’d be close) – 8:18 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If we’re to believe that part of why Durant wants out of BKN is their refusal to give his good friend Kyrie Irving a new max deal, hard to believe he’d OK a trade to Boston, given the Kyrie history there. – 8:05 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’ll have some scattered thoughts on Boston talking Kevin Durant trades up on @celticsblog a little later this morning. Coffee first! – 7:55 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Durant talks, with Boston and everyone else, will still likely drag out. Teams want to see what kind of appetite Brooklyn has for bringing KD/Kyrie to training camp. That will determine if the Nets come off their steep asking price. – 7:52 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

What would a potential Kevin Durant trade look like with the #Celtics? Broke down the financials, potential compensation packages and much more earlier this month masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…7:51 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

A Celtics pursuit of KD was inevitable (as noted here: si.com/nba/2022/07/01…). Durant-Tatum instantly becomes the NBA’s most lethal scoring duo. Boston would jump to the favorites in the East. The question is: How much more than Brown/picks will the C’s have to give up? – 7:50 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Celtics reportedly engaged with Nets in Kevin Durant trade talks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/25/cel…7:25 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The Boston Celtics have offered a Jaylen Brown package to the Nets for Kevin Durant, which Brooklyn turned down and countered.

Full details on a potential Celtics-Nets mega-deal to be had, latest on Donovan Mitchell and more at the Inside Pass: theathletic.com/3446562/2022/0…7:18 AM

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard

MJ at No. 3?!!!! KD to Boston? The Logo vs. JJ Redick? Is Kyler worth the coin? It’s about to go down on @FTFonFS1 right now! 7:30 am ET on @FS1 @Nick Wright @kevinwildes @JennaWolfe7:18 AM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Back from vacation and I’ve NEVER been more ready to be on the air… We’ve got the KD-BOS Woj Bomb from the middle of the night, my incredibly compelling & brilliant explanation for having MJ at #3, Kyler’s contract & The Logo shooting flames! @FTFonFS1 can’t start soon enough! – 6:51 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I don’t think Boston entering the fray changes Toronto’s stance on Scottie Barnes for KD. If anything, I imagine they’d be fine with Durant in Boston.

It would make the Celtics stronger now, but much weaker in a few years when Scottie is hitting his prime. – 2:52 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

If the Raptors are unwilling to put Scottie Barnes in a deal, Jaylen Brown is quite clearly the best player the Nets could get for KD.

That feels like the team that’s going to get this done, and a lot of other contenders are gonna be left holding the pieces. – 2:49 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

If the Celtics get Durant and the Lakers get Kyrie, Lakers-Celtics becomes a Christmas Day lock and probably the most anticipated regular-season game since… well it’s been awhile. – 2:47 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Note: Kevin Durant makes roughly $15 million more than Jaylen Brown. Boston would have to send out some more salary to make that trade plausible.

Derrick White makes the most sense. He balances out the salary and Brogdon makes him redundant. – 2:41 AM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

There’s some poetry in the Nets trading KD to the Celtics if it happens – 2:34 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Who ya got?

Steph Jordan

Klay Harper

Durant Pippen

Iggy Kukoc

Draymond Rodman pic.twitter.com/MIstdm54hd11:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KurhS_0grdCiqV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9Np2_0grdCiqV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7s1o_0grdCiqV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BsUk_0grdCiqV00

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:19 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

KD has no chill 🤣

(h/t @NBAMemes, @Kevin Durant) pic.twitter.com/0KDBzLnEes3:52 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrS5u_0grdCiqV00

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

ASK IRA: Is the Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Is Kevin Durant waiting game proving toxic to NBA, Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:37 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Former Nets All-Star hopes Durant and Irving stick around: ‘Let’s give it one more run’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:24 AM

After the Phoenix Suns matched Indiana’s $133 million maximum offer sheet to Deandre Ayton, the list of suitors for Durant became clearer. With Ayton currently unable to be traded, the Suns appear to be all but eliminated from the Durant sweepstakes. The Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat remain among the teams in pursuit — and the Boston Celtics recently offered a package around one-time All-Star Jaylen Brown for Durant and have emerged as a real threat to acquire Durant, league sources tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022

The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added. Currently, the Celtics are less inclined to include Smart along with multiple other player or pick assets, but the franchise is mulling over next steps on how to approach discussions. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022

No deal for Durant is imminent, and as August and then September loom, the real desire of interested teams will become clear to the Nets. Brooklyn’s front office, led by general manager Sean Marks, has set a high price on the Durant market while constructing a team that gives the organization confidence in its ability to contend should the team bring the roster, as is, into training camp. The onus is on the interested parties to come to the table on meeting the price for one of the NBA’s greatest ever players. The Utah Jazz moved Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a package including multiple players, their 2022 first-round pick in Walker Kessler, four future first-rounders and a draft pick swap — which has somewhat increased the market value for Durant and the Nets’ desire for All-Star caliber players and picks. -via The Athletic / July 25, 2022

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Indiana State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
All Knicks

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Reuniting With Former Team?

The New York Knicks traded Kemba Walker away on draft night, but it appears the former All-Star might have a new home ... one that's quite familiar to the veteran point guard. The Charlotte Hornets, who drafted Walker in 2011 while still under their Bobcats branding, are reportedly exploring a way to bring back their former franchise point guard. The Athletic was the first to report such interest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar. Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal. A few...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics offered this trade package to Nets for Kevin Durant

The Boston Celtics have grabbed a ticket in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. The Celtics have engaged with the Brooklyn Nets in trade talks regarding Durant, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday morning. The Athletic's Shams Charania followed by reporting that Boston actually sent a trade offer to Brooklyn for Durant, which the Nets turned down and countered.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Heat#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Espn#Statmuse Statmuse#Kyrie Kd#Bkn
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Very Famous Player Signing With New Team

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Shareef O’Neal is signing with G League Ignite. O'Neal played in the NBA Summer League for the Los Angeles Lakers this year, and he is the son of Shaquille O'Neal. His father won NBA Championships with the Lakers and Miami Heat.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy