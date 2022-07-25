ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Gold Coast Titans sack Kevin Proctor over NRL half-time vaping video

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkieQ_0grd9X9Y00
Kevin Proctor could be facing the end of his NRL career over a now-deleted Instagram story on his own page.

Gold Coast have made the stunning call to sack former captain Kevin Proctor after he posted to social media a video of himself vaping during his team’s NRL loss to Canterbury.

In a now-deleted Instagram story on his own page, posted during the Titans 36-26 loss on Sunday, Proctor can be seen vaping inside what appears to be a cubicle.

The video was uploaded with the caption “not the half-time vape”, with Proctor inhaling and then shaking his head with the Titans down 26-10 at the time. Proctor was not playing in the match but was part of the matchday squad as 19th man.

Stadium officials also confirmed to AAP that vaping is not permitted in the seating bowl or anywhere around the stadium. Additionally, players cannot have their phones in the dressing rooms for integrity reasons.

Proctor was not at Titans headquarters on Monday but was notified by the club he would be fined close to $15,000 and he would not be welcome back to play or train. “His actions were in breach of both NRL and Stadium regulations,” Gold Coast said in a statement.

At age 33, it is also possible the incident could spell the end of Proctor’s NRL career. A premiership-winner at Melbourne in 2012 and Kiwi Test star, Proctor was a big-name signing for the Titans when he arrived in 2017. He was also named at the club’s co-captain at the time, a role he later held until the end of last year.

However, his stint has not been without drama. He was banned for four matches by the NRL judiciary for biting Shaun Johnson in 2020, although both he and Johnson said the incident was unintentional. Off contract at the end of this year, Proctor had not featured in a Titans game since round nine and was unlikely to be re-signed for next year.

The incident involving a senior player again raises the issue of culture at the NRL club, who have lost their last eight games. They sit above only Wests Tigers on for and against at the bottom of the NRL ladder, with coach Justin Holbrook’s job firmly in the spotlight.

Holbrook conceded again on Sunday that a lack of experience was a key issue, after releasing established halfback Jamal Fogarty at the start of the season. Titans management had declared at the end of last year that they were on the verge of a premiership window, believing two titles were possible before 2030.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Starmer calls for a bank holiday if England win Women’s Euro 2022 final

The country should get an extra bank holiday if the England women’s football team win in the Euro final, Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader reportedly backs a “day of celebration” if the Lionesses claim victory at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday. It comes after they beat Sweden, the highest-ranked team in the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 competition, 4-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast Titans#Nrl#Kiwi Test
The Guardian

Bairstow and Moeen provide fireworks as England sink South Africa in first T20

On a postage-stamp ground where the bowlers mustered few special deliveries and the batters sent most of their messages by air mail, there was one particularly memorable arrival. England eventually romped to victory by 41 runs, but even on a night when Moeen Ali scored England’s fastest ever half-century in the format and Jonny Bairstow flayed his way to 90, the most memorable contribution came from South Africa’s Tristan Stubbs, a 21-year-old playing his first international innings.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban

A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy